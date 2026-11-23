MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) - Jordanian banks must play a "stronger role" in helping local businesses capture trade and investment opportunities in Syria, Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh said on Monday.

Speaking at a roundtable hosted by the Association of Banks in Jordan (ABJ), Abu Ghazaleh noted that Syria's reconstruction offers significant export and project potential for Jordanian companies.

He identified additional export opportunities for Jordanian products in the food and agricultural industries, construction materials, chemicals, and metals, alongside broader openings in infrastructure, energy, transportation, construction, manufacturing, and services.

Over the next three years, Abu Ghazaleh said, Jordan's priority sectors in Syria will focus on logistics, manufacturing, construction, food, agriculture, and energy, followed by medium-term opportunities in mining, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and information technology.

Leveraging its strategic location, infrastructure, and existing trade ties, Jordan is "well-positioned" to serve as a regional hub for businesses and investors entering the Syrian market, the minister added.

To turn these opportunities into contracts, Abu Ghazaleh called on the banking sector to step up as a primary partner by providing trade finance, letters of credit, bank guarantees, and supply chain financing. He urged closer coordination between government agencies and lenders to identify priority projects, streamline financial transfers, and resolve compliance and collateral hurdles.

Establishing clear mechanisms to link Jordanian firms with regional and international projects in Syria will allow local businesses to operate as suppliers, contractors, and investment partners, he said.

ABJ Chair Basem Salem said that Jordanian lenders have long been pioneers in expanding across the region and will continue providing the financial services needed to drive cross-border trade and economic cooperation.

During the session, participants discussed business opportunities in Syria, financing and banking facilities, challenges involving financial transfers and bank guarantees, and ways to strengthen coordination to facilitate private-sector participation in reconstruction projects.

//Petra// HA