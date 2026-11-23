Iraqi Airways published a sale notice on November 18, in which the airline valued each aircraft at USD 900,000 and invited companies and individuals to submit offers for either jet or both.

The aircraft are a 747-200 registered YI-AGP and a shorter-fuselage 747SP registered YI-ALM. Both were manufactured in 1982. The 747SP served as a government aircraft during Saddam Hussein's rule.

Iraq flew them to Tozeur-Nefta International Airport in southwestern Tunisia in January 1991, as it prepared for coalition air strikes following its invasion of Kuwait. The jets have remained there since.

International sanctions, legal disputes, and mounting parking charges complicated efforts to bring them home. Iraq reportedly settled about USD 5.4 million in parking fees and other charges with Tunisian authorities in 2020.

The aircraft also became entangled in efforts to recover Kuwaiti property seized during the invasion. A United Nations report said a 2005 inspection found a Kuwait Airways engine on the 747-200 and Kuwaiti spare parts aboard both jets.

An earlier sale attempt in 2023 valued each aircraft at USD 494,000. That offer barred buyers from using the planes for political purposes or to glorify any individual. No completed sale was reported.

Under the latest terms, the aircraft will be sold as is, where is, without technical warranties. Buyers must cover ownership transfer, customs clearance, transportation, applicable taxes, and parking charges after payment and handover.

Applicants invited to the final stage must provide a guarantee of USD 180,000 per aircraft. Successful buyers must also pay a 2% service fee and advertising expenses, with full payment due within five days of acceptance notice.

A sales committee will work from the Iraqi Embassy in Tunisia between December 21 and January 5, 2027, to receive applications and assess offers. Any sale requires final approval from Iraq's transport minister.