MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said this during an address to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past two months, Ukraine has liberated more territory than Russia has captured. The scale of losses suffered by the Russian army is growing: more than 41,000 troops were visually confirmed killed or wounded in October alone," he said.

According to the minister, Ukraine aims to reach a figure of 50,000.

"And we want Russia to lose more soldiers than it can recruit," Khmara said.

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He added that Ukrainian forces were also focusing on eliminating Russian drone crews, expanding minefields and enlarging what is known as the kill zone.

In October 2026, Ukraine's Defense Forces inflicted the heaviest losses on the Russian army since the start of the full-scale war and liberated 96.2 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory – 10.4 square kilometers more than Russian forces managed to capture during the same period.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov