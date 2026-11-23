Transfermarkt Reveals World's Most Attended Football Clubs For 2026/2027
|Rank
|Club
|Country
|Average attendance
|1
|Borussia Dortmund
|Germany
|81,365
|2
|Inter Milan
|Italy
|75,214
|3
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|75,000
|4
|AC Milan
|Italy
|74,545
|5
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|73,614
|6
|Manchester United
|England
|72,395
|7
|Atletico Madrid
|Spain
|66,268
|8
|Roma
|Italy
|65,728
|9
|Flamengo
|Brazil
|64,711
|10
|Real Betis
|Spain
|63,309
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