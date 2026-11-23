MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that his country is engaged in preparing for four-way peace talks with the United States, Europe, and Russia.

"We are ready to do this literally tomorrow. We have heard from our partners that they want to try to make it happen before Christmas. We hope it happens sooner, and we must come to this meeting with a clear agenda, prepared and agreed by all of us," Zelensky said at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin. "When the main question comes up, 'what happens after this war?', our common answer must be security. Real security. Security for Ukraine, security for all of Russia's neighbors, security for Europe and the entire Euro-Atlantic area," he added.

The Ukrainian president also urged NATO leaders to invest in "stronger security and greater resilience," reiterating that "the stronger our defenses are, the less chance Russia has to break through them."