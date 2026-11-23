MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan exported three tugboats to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between January and September 2026, with their combined value reaching $4.46 million.

The export value of this product category increased approximately 44.6-fold compared with the corresponding period.

The average export value of each tugboat shipped to the UAE in 2026 stood at approximately $1.49 million.

Tugboats are used in ports, marine terminals and other waterways to assist larger vessels with navigation, towing and manoeuvring. They also play an important role in oil and gas operations and maritime logistics.

One of Azerbaijan's key shipbuilding facilities is the Baku Shipyard, which operates under AZCON Holding. The facility specialises in the construction of various types of vessels, including tugboats and supply ships.

In May 2026, Baku Shipyard Chairman of the Management Board Ruslan Talibov said the facility had an annual production capacity of 25,000 tonnes of shipbuilding steel structures. The shipyard can simultaneously construct up to four tugboats, supply vessels and other types of ships.

According to Talibov, the company's order portfolio includes contracts for the construction of 17 vessels. Construction is currently underway on 11 ships, while the remaining six are at the design stage.

Overall, Azerbaijan's exports to the UAE totalled $93.74 million in January–September 2026, while imports from the country amounted to $45.33 million. Bilateral trade turnover reached $139.07 million during the period.