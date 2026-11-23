MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian acting Minister of Oil Hamid Bord said on Monday that his country is currently engaged in negotiations with Azerbaijan concerning gas transit, according to Iran's semi-official media outlet Tasnim News Agency.

"We are advancing negotiations to develop oil fields in the Caspian Sea, and we are also interacting and cooperating with countries such as Azerbaijan in the field of gas transit," Bord said.

The Iranian official also said that Tehran is working on restoring the damaged parts of South Pars gas field and that those parts will be back in orbit "as quickly as possible."

Azerbaijani authorities have yet to release any statement on the matter.