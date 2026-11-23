Indonesian President Nominates Two Vice-Presidential Candidates
JAKARTA, Nov 23 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Monday nominated Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman and Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Sugiono as candidates for vice president, reported Xinhua.
The nominations were submitted to the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR), the country's highest legislative body, which will select one candidate to fill the post left vacant by Gibran Rakabuming Raka's resignation.
The candidates will undergo a verification process before MPR members vote at a plenary session on December 11.
--NNN-XINHUA
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