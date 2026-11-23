Futures Hike On Gold Rebound
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks climbed on Monday, supported by a sharp rebound in gold prices that lifted mining stocks, while a recovery in AI-linked stocks improved risk sentiment after weeks of heavy selling.
The TSX slumbered 838.68 points, or 2.5%, to end Friday at 33,189.85. The index wavered 2,916.05 on the week, or 8.1%, its steepest weekly loss since 2020 and confirmed a correction
December futures for the TSX surged 1.9% Monday.
The Canadian dollar lost 0.11 cents to 69.94 cents U.S.
US-listed shares of Canadian gold miners?gained, with Barrick Mining, Agnico Eagle, and Kinross Gold rising above 5% each.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange hurtled lower 28 points, or 3.9%, to 688.09 Friday. On the week, the index handed back 110 points, or 13.8%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equity futures bounced on Monday, as a shortened week on Wall Street got underway after all three major averages ended Friday in correction territory.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials spiked 898 points, or 1.9%, early Monday, to 49,114.
Futures for the S&P 500 175.25 points, or 2.5%, to 7,110.25.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite sprang 842 points, or 3.4%, at 25,968.50
Technology stocks were in sharp focus in premarket trading, with the sector moving higher following last week's selloff.
Nvidia soared 6%, getting a boost after President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post he hopes Nvidia's board rehires Jensen Huang as CEO. Other artificial intelligence-adjacent names also moved higher. Micron Technology added 4% in premarket trading, Advanced Micro Devices was up 3%, and CoreWeave jumped 5%.
Last week, major indexes tumbled as worries about the AI trade continued to spook investors, despite Anthropic's record debut on Thursday.
By the end of the rout last week - which was the worst weekly decline for the NASDAQ Composite and Dow in more than six years, and the largest for the S&P 500 since April 2025 - all three of the major averages were in correction territory, and the NASDAQ turned negative for the year.
Markets in Japan were closed Monday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng retreated 0.1%.
Oil prices dipped $1.24 to $82.17 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices perked $107.80 to $3,622.70 U.S an ounce.
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks climbed on Monday, supported by a sharp rebound in gold prices that lifted mining stocks, while a recovery in AI-linked stocks improved risk sentiment after weeks of heavy selling.
The TSX slumbered 838.68 points, or 2.5%, to end Friday at 33,189.85. The index wavered 2,916.05 on the week, or 8.1%, its steepest weekly loss since 2020 and confirmed a correction
December futures for the TSX surged 1.9% Monday.
The Canadian dollar lost 0.11 cents to 69.94 cents U.S.
US-listed shares of Canadian gold miners?gained, with Barrick Mining, Agnico Eagle, and Kinross Gold rising above 5% each.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange hurtled lower 28 points, or 3.9%, to 688.09 Friday. On the week, the index handed back 110 points, or 13.8%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equity futures bounced on Monday, as a shortened week on Wall Street got underway after all three major averages ended Friday in correction territory.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials spiked 898 points, or 1.9%, early Monday, to 49,114.
Futures for the S&P 500 175.25 points, or 2.5%, to 7,110.25.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite sprang 842 points, or 3.4%, at 25,968.50
Technology stocks were in sharp focus in premarket trading, with the sector moving higher following last week's selloff.
Nvidia soared 6%, getting a boost after President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post he hopes Nvidia's board rehires Jensen Huang as CEO. Other artificial intelligence-adjacent names also moved higher. Micron Technology added 4% in premarket trading, Advanced Micro Devices was up 3%, and CoreWeave jumped 5%.
Last week, major indexes tumbled as worries about the AI trade continued to spook investors, despite Anthropic's record debut on Thursday.
By the end of the rout last week - which was the worst weekly decline for the NASDAQ Composite and Dow in more than six years, and the largest for the S&P 500 since April 2025 - all three of the major averages were in correction territory, and the NASDAQ turned negative for the year.
Markets in Japan were closed Monday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng retreated 0.1%.
Oil prices dipped $1.24 to $82.17 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices perked $107.80 to $3,622.70 U.S an ounce.
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