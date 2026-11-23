U.S. Trade Rep Says Deal With Canada 'Fairly Close'
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says a new deal with Canada is“fairly close” to being reached.
In a media interview, Greer said negotiators for both countries have“made a lot of progress” at the bargaining table and a new trade deal is close to being achieved.
“I think we're fairly close on finding a landing zone,” said Greer.
However, Greer stopped short of saying a new trade deal has been reached or what details it might contain.
“We're more inclined to fixing the challenges of globalization,” he said.“(Canada) is more interested in doubling down on globalization.”
Greer reiterated the desire for a“constructive economic relationship” with Canada, emphasizing that most goods that travel across the border remain duty free and support jobs on both sides of the shared border.
“We're trying to square the circle between their economy and ours because we are close, we are integrated,” said Greer.
The U.S. Trade Representative has struck a more conciliatory tone since the Republican Party of U.S. President Donald Trump lost control of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
Greer's shift in tone also comes as Canadian Prime Minister Carney strikes new trade deals and partnerships with countries beyond the U.S., including China.
Canada and China signed a new trade agreement earlier in November, which included tariff concessions on Canadian pork and seafood exports as well as relief on Chinese aluminium.
Talks on a trade deal between the U.S. and Canada broke down in August, after which U.S. President Donald Trump slapped 50% tariffs on some Canadian goods, such as automotive parts and steel products.
Carney's government responded with dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs in September.
Canadian and U.S. trade representatives have each confirmed that they remain at the negotiating table, with a possible deal starting to come together.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says a new deal with Canada is“fairly close” to being reached.
In a media interview, Greer said negotiators for both countries have“made a lot of progress” at the bargaining table and a new trade deal is close to being achieved.
“I think we're fairly close on finding a landing zone,” said Greer.
However, Greer stopped short of saying a new trade deal has been reached or what details it might contain.
“We're more inclined to fixing the challenges of globalization,” he said.“(Canada) is more interested in doubling down on globalization.”
Greer reiterated the desire for a“constructive economic relationship” with Canada, emphasizing that most goods that travel across the border remain duty free and support jobs on both sides of the shared border.
“We're trying to square the circle between their economy and ours because we are close, we are integrated,” said Greer.
The U.S. Trade Representative has struck a more conciliatory tone since the Republican Party of U.S. President Donald Trump lost control of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
Greer's shift in tone also comes as Canadian Prime Minister Carney strikes new trade deals and partnerships with countries beyond the U.S., including China.
Canada and China signed a new trade agreement earlier in November, which included tariff concessions on Canadian pork and seafood exports as well as relief on Chinese aluminium.
Talks on a trade deal between the U.S. and Canada broke down in August, after which U.S. President Donald Trump slapped 50% tariffs on some Canadian goods, such as automotive parts and steel products.
Carney's government responded with dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs in September.
Canadian and U.S. trade representatives have each confirmed that they remain at the negotiating table, with a possible deal starting to come together.
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