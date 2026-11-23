MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan supports Turkmenistan's policy of permanent neutrality and its initiatives aimed at strengthening international peace, security, and multilateral cooperation, Uzbekistan's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov said, Trend 's correspondent reports.

He made the remark at the presentation in Baku of the Azerbaijani edition of the book by Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov,“Neutrality of Turkmenistan – A Bright Path to Peace and Trust.”

According to him, amid numerous conflicts, geopolitical tensions, and global challenges, the ideas of peace, trust, mutual respect, and constructive dialogue have become particularly relevant. He noted that Turkmenistan's policy of permanent neutrality, proclaimed in 1995, has become one of the main pillars of the country's foreign policy and contributes to strengthening its international standing and good-neighborly relations.

Ashrafkhanov also highlighted Turkmenistan's contribution to the development of preventive diplomacy, particularly the establishment in 2007 of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia in Ashgabat.

He noted the adoption on May 20, 2026, by the UN General Assembly of Resolution No. 262 on the role and significance of the policy of neutrality in ensuring international peace, security, and sustainable development. According to him, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Kyrgyzstan co-sponsored this resolution alongside Turkmenistan.

Speaking about bilateral relations, the ambassador noted that cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan is developing on the basis of centuries-old friendship, good-neighborliness, and strategic partnership. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between Central Asia and the South Caucasus, noting the potential for further rapprochement between Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan to advance regional cooperation.