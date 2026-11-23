WORCESTER, MA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) today announced a special Black Friday promotion featuring its FDA-cleared RXAIR 400 air purification system. For a limited time, consumers can purchase the RXAIR 400 directly through the RXAIR online store at an exclusive 60% discount using promotional code RXAIR60.

The promotion offers consumers an opportunity to experience RXAIR's advanced UV-C air purification technology at substantially reduced pricing during the Black Friday shopping season. Limited quantities are available while promotional inventory lasts.

Advanced Air Purification Technology for Homes and Businesses

The RXAIR 400 is a compact air purification system incorporating proprietary ViraTechTM ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UV-C) technology. Developed as a smaller, consumer and small-business-oriented version of RXAIR's larger commercial systems, the RXAIR 400 brings specialized air treatment technology into homes, offices, and other indoor environments.

Unlike conventional air purifiers that rely primarily on filtration, RXAIR combines UV-C technology with a specially designed treatment chamber. As air passes through the system, it is exposed to UV-C energy designed to inactivate susceptible airborne viruses, bacteria, and other microorganisms.

RXAIR laboratory testing has demonstrated greater than 99.9% inactivation of certain tested airborne viruses and other microorganisms under specified laboratory conditions. Additional information and laboratory results are available at RXAIR Laboratory Results.

Emerging Infectious Diseases Reinforce the Importance of Air Treatment

The continued emergence and evolution of infectious diseases, including influenza, measles, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), coronavirus variants, and other respiratory pathogens, have renewed attention on indoor air quality and airborne infection-control strategies.

The science behind germicidal ultraviolet technology dates back nearly a century. Research conducted in Philadelphia during the late 1930s demonstrated that ultraviolet germicidal irradiation could help reduce airborne measles transmission in school environments. Since then, UV-C technology has been used in healthcare and institutional settings as an additional method of reducing airborne microorganisms.

Certain bacteria, including Yersinia pestis, the organism responsible for plague, are also susceptible to ultraviolet radiation under appropriate conditions. These developments reinforce the importance of comprehensive infection-control strategies that combine ventilation, appropriate protective equipment, and air treatment technologies.

Dr. Bryan Stone, MD, specializing in Internal Medicine and Nephrology, commented on the benefits of continuous air treatment in occupied indoor environments:

"One of the main advantages of RXAIR is its ability to continuously process indoor air, treating airborne microorganisms as people talk, breathe, cough, sneeze, or sing. When near people who may be asymptomatic and unknowingly expelling airborne pathogens, having an additional layer of air treatment can provide reassurance as part of a comprehensive approach to reducing exposure risk."

Established Healthcare History

The RXAIR product family has a history of use in healthcare environments, including the larger RX3000 system, which has been deployed in more than 400 hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The RXAIR 400 brings this established UV-C air treatment technology into a more compact system designed for residential and small-business applications.

Vystar CEO Comments on Black Friday Promotion

"We wanted to make the RXAIR 400 available to consumers at an exceptional price for Black Friday," said Jamie Rotman, CEO of Vystar Corporation. "This limited-time promotion gives consumers an opportunity to purchase our FDA-cleared air purification system at 60% off. We have made a limited number of units available for this special offer."

BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL - 60% OFF RXAIR 400

For a limited time, consumers can purchase the FDA-cleared RXAIR 400 at 60% off through the RXAIR online store.



Product: RXAIR 400 Air Purification System

Discount: 60% off

Promotional Code: RXAIR60

Order Online: Availability: Limited quantities while supplies last.



About Vystar Corporation

Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) is focused on developing and commercializing strategic business opportunities through its portfolio of technologies, products, and initiatives. The company is advancing its participation in emerging financial technology markets through R3alm while pursuing opportunities to commercialize its existing technology and product assets.

About R3alm

R3alm is building a compliance-focused AI and Web3 financial ecosystem designed to connect capital formation, tokenized assets, investor access, digital finance infrastructure, trust systems, and intelligent automation.

About RXAIR

RXAIR develops ultraviolet germicidal air purification systems incorporating proprietary ViraTechTM technology. Its product family includes the RXAIR 400 and larger commercial air purification systems.

For additional information or to purchase the RXAIR 400, visit:

Investor / Media Contact

Vystar Corporation

Investor Relations:

Jamie Rotman - ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding promotional sales, consumer demand, product commercialization, and future business opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Vystar undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.