MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) South African business finance provider renews its SA20 sponsorship, betting on the long-term growth of the competition and a deeper connection with cricket fans









STELLENBOSCH, South Africa, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pollen Finance has signed a new three-year sponsorship agreement with the Pretoria Capitals, extending a partnership that began during the previous SA20 season.

For Pollen, the decision to renew wasn't simply about another season of cricket. It was about recognising an opportunity worth committing to.

Having joined the Capitals just weeks before the start of the previous competition, Pollen's first season was something of a baptism of fire. But it also gave the business a front-row seat to one of South African sport's growing success stories.

Now, with a full season of experience behind it and three more ahead, Pollen is looking to make considerably more of the partnership.

"We came into the first season pretty late, so there was a lot of learning on the go," says Louis du Plessis, CEO at Pollen Finance. "But what became clear very quickly was the potential of the competition, the team and the relationship. We didn't want to be involved for just one season and walk away. We wanted to be part of where this is going."

Playing the long game

While sponsorships can deliver immediate visibility, Pollen believes the real value of a sporting partnership is built over time.

Repeated exposure, familiarity and association with a team all contribute to the kind of brand recognition that cannot be established overnight.

"Anyone can put their name on a shirt for a season," says du Plessis. "The real opportunity is becoming a brand that supporters recognise and associate with their team. That takes time, consistency and a genuine commitment to the partnership."

The new agreement will see Pollen maintain its existing sponsorship position while significantly increasing its involvement beyond the field.

With more time to plan, the business intends to introduce match-day activations, deepen its engagement with supporters and create more opportunities to bring the partnership to life throughout the season.

A competition with momentum

Pollen's renewed commitment also reflects its confidence in the continued growth of the SA20 competition.

Growing attendance, packed stadiums and increasing enthusiasm around the tournament have reinforced the company's belief in the long-term potential of the league.

"We've watched the energy around SA20 grow, and it's difficult not to get excited about what comes next," says du Plessis. "We believe this competition has a very strong future. At Pollen, we're in the business of recognising and backing opportunity, and we see plenty of it here."

The Pretoria Capitals' home ground, SuperSport Park in Centurion, also places the partnership in the heart of one of South Africa's most important commercial regions.

With supporters drawn from across Gauteng, the association offers Pollen an opportunity to build familiarity in a market where thousands of established businesses operate, invest and pursue growth.

More than a logo on a shirt

The next three seasons will see Pollen take a more active role in supporting the Capitals and engaging with the people who follow them.

While the sponsorship arrangement itself remains unchanged, the approach behind it is evolving.

"We learnt a lot in our first season, including how much more we could do with the opportunity," says du Plessis. "This time we're coming in prepared, with some exciting plans for match days and a much bigger focus on making the partnership meaningful for the fans."

For Pollen, the relationship also represents something beyond sporting visibility.

A multi-year commitment is an expression of confidence in the franchise, the competition and the value of building lasting relationships.

It's an approach that reflects how Pollen thinks about the businesses it serves: recognising potential, supporting ambition and understanding that meaningful growth doesn't happen overnight.

Hamza Ghouse, COO of Pretoria Capitals, welcomed the renewed agreement:“Pollen Finance joined the Capitals last season, and we're delighted to extend the partnership for another three seasons. A long-term commitment gives us the time to build something meaningful together, on and off the field, and to bring our fans closer to the partnership. We look forward to making the most of it with Pollen as we take the Capitals into Season 5 and beyond.”

As the Pretoria Capitals prepare for the upcoming SA20 season, Pollen is looking forward to a new chapter in the partnership.

The first season was about getting in the game and the next three are about making it count.

About Pollen Finance

Pollen Finance is a South African business finance provider offering funding solutions to established businesses. Since 2015, Pollen has provided finance to help South African entrepreneurs pursue opportunities, manage cash flow and grow their businesses.

Through its Opportunity Finance approach, Pollen focuses on helping businesses access the funding they need to act when opportunities arise.

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