MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that the financial advisors of High Ridge Wealth Management have affiliated with LPL Financial's broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platforms. They reported serving approximately $605 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

Based in El Paso, Texas, High Ridge Wealth Management is led by partners Brian Farrish, CFP®, Bob Halter, CFP® and Scott Butler, CFP®, who have worked together for over two decades. Over the years they have worked to grow and create a diverse, collaborative team at High Ridge. Wealth managers Tim Kilpatrick and Mark Moreland add tenured experience to the team, along with support employees Michelle Rosales, Veronica Lespron, Aaron Petersen, Arlene Carrion and Brandon Quinones.

High Ridge Wealth Management serves individuals and families, business owners and nonprofit organizations, with a significant portion of the practice focused on entrepreneurs and first- and second-generation family wealth. The team also works with corporate retirement plans, medical professionals, local nonprofits and religious foundations.

The practice takes a holistic approach to wealth management, looking beyond investments to understand the broader financial and personal circumstances surrounding each client. The advisors coordinate with clients' outside professionals, including CPAs and attorneys, to help develop comprehensive strategies. Just as importantly, the team strives to build relationships that extend beyond financial matters, with many clients becoming long-term friends of the advisors.

“We care deeply about our clients.” Butler said.“We've built High Ridge Wealth Management to feel like a family, both for our employees and the clients we serve. Our goal is to listen carefully, understand the full picture and be a trusted advocate through the important decisions and transitions in their lives.”

Why High Ridge Wealth Management Chose LPL

The move to LPL followed an extensive due diligence process. After several months of evaluation, the team selected LPL for its scale, open architecture, technology capabilities and extensive network of solutions and third-party relationships.

“We were very deliberate about this decision because we wanted to find the right home not only for our team, but for our clients as well,” Halter said.“We came away with a strong sense that LPL was the right long-term partner for us. This move gives us the foundation to continue evolving our practice while staying focused on the relationships that have been at the heart of High Ridge Wealth Management for the last 20 years.”

“The High Ridge Wealth Management team has built something special in El Paso, combining deep client relationships with a collaborative culture and a genuine commitment to the community they call home,” said Ken Hullings, head of advisor recruiting and executive vice president of business development at LPL.“We're honored they chose LPL for this next chapter and look forward to supporting the entire High Ridge team with the technology, scale and flexibility to continue serving clients and future generations.”

Outside the office, community involvement has long been an important part of the High Ridge Wealth Management culture. The partners have supported the El Paso community through volunteer activities and board service, reflecting their belief in giving back to the community. At the center of the partnership are longstanding friendships and a shared emphasis on faith and family.

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.6 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. High Ridge Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms“financial advisors” and“advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the“Investor Relations” or“Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

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