MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) James and Tammy McGruder have faced a lot together in 38 years of marriage, from his Army career to their joint retirement and, now, a cancer diagnosis that left him paralyzed for a period.

Richmond, Virginia, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“Something was wrong. We knew something was wrong. We just didn't know what. So I was trying to push on through it,” explained James.“But we went to the hospital. They did a full body scan, and the full body scan showed the tumor.”

James was diagnosed with cancer that had spread throughout his ribs, back, and spine, so he was sent in for immediate surgery. When he awoke, he had lost feeling in his legs, and doctors feared he would remain paralyzed.

“He spent 31 days at Walter Reed and then 95 days at the Richmond VA. And that brings us to the Fisher House,” said Tammy.

Tammy stayed at the Richmond Fisher House from June to September. During that time, she was by her husband's bedside through surgeries and therapy.

“It was the house that God has given us, because it allowed her to be with me and take care of me. I had some tough nights down there,” said James.

“Fisher House was really a huge part of my recovery because my wife was and is a huge part of my recovery,” he continued.“She could stay there and care for me until I went to sleep, and in the morning, when I woke up, she had breakfast that she fixed for me in the Fisher House kitchen.”

Tammy explained that Fisher House and the community within gave her strength to be there for her husband.

“It's like a therapy. There are other family members and their stories that could be worse than what you're going through,” she said.“We would share our stories. And if you felt like you're alone, there was always someone to talk to.”

Tammy befriended other guests who offered mutual encouragement and support and also extended that love to other veterans receiving care by bringing them watermelon or other treats and offering a listening ear.

“They helped me get through the stressful moments. It kept my mind busy because I love to help people. Helping others, that's what helped me get through,” she said.

James and Tammy felt that their time at Fisher House was crucial for them both. Tammy explained that to be there for James, she needed to take care of herself. Within the Fisher House, she was able to get the rest she needed to return to the hospital each morning.

“And I know a lot of families feel the same way. We can get up, sleep, go to the kitchen, prepare a meal, and bring gifts over, if necessary, but you have a level where we can sit and just enjoy the company there. Then you can go back to the hospital.”

For James, having her by his side was necessary, but he also didn't have to worry when she went to get some rest.

“It's therapeutic for a veteran or patient, and a veteran like myself, knowing that my wife is in a good, stable place and safe,” he said.

Tammy shared a story about a night when several guests gathered in the kitchen late in the evening to talk about their situations. The conversation brought her comfort and gave her the strength to keep going.

“We ended the night and continued with our journey in the morning. That's what we do. It's not just a house, it's more like family.”

With Tammy's help and prayers, James regained feeling and, through hard work, grit, and lots of physical therapy, can walk again.

As he continues his recovery journey, James remains optimistic. He gives back and inspires others. On a recent trip to the Richmond VA Medical Center, he couldn't leave without stopping to visit the medical professionals who cared for him. He also couldn't pass on the opportunity to share words of wisdom and faith with veterans who were receiving care at the Spinal Cord Injuries and Disorders Center.

CONTACT: Michelle Horn Fisher House Foundation 240-599-2478...