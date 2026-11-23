MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fervo Energy Company (NASDAQ: FRVO):

What is Happening? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders and investors of Fervo Energy Company (NASDAQ: FRVO), including possible shareholder derivative claims against certain officers and directors and potential securities claims arising from allegedly misleading statements and omissions concerning the Company's geothermal technology, operating performance, project development costs, and transmission capacity.

If you acquired Fervo Energy (NASDAQ: FRVO) common stock in connection with the Company's May 13, 2026 initial public offering, you may have rights relevant to this investigation. You can seek corporate reforms, a return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever lease visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ... or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What Is the Fervo Energy Investigation About? A federal securities class action has been filed against Fervo Energy Company (NASDAQ: FRVO), and certain officers and directors, as well as the underwriters of its May 13, 2026 initial public offering. The complaint alleges that Fervo, via certain of its officers and directors, failed to adequately disclose several significant problems affecting its geothermal development projects, including: (1) Premature thermal decline: Fervo's Project Red pilot facility allegedly experienced inconsistent production temperatures and premature thermal decline, contrary to representations concerning stable operating performance; (2) Excessive water loss: The Company's EGS operations allegedly experienced substantial water losses, raising questions about the ability to achieve the water-recapture rates necessary for commercial-scale operations; (3) Drilling costs: Fervo allegedly overstated improvements in drilling economics and presented misleading information concerning its ability to reduce costs as operations expanded; (4) Transmission constraints: The Company allegedly lacked sufficient transmission capacity to deliver electricity to California customers as planned, including concerns regarding approximately 290 megawatts of transmission rights associated with the Cape Station Phase II project; and (5) Misleading commercial projections: The complaint alleges that these undisclosed operational and infrastructure issues undermined the Company's representations concerning its business, operating capabilities, and growth prospects.

On October 6, 2026, Morpheus Research published a report that raised concerns about inconsistent production temperatures, excessive water losses, rising project costs, seismic activity, and the adequacy of transmission infrastructure. The report also questioned whether certain technical data presented to investors accurately reflected the Company's operating results. Among other allegations, the report asserted that data from Fervo's Nevada pilot project indicated substantial temperature fluctuations and water losses that had not been adequately disclosed to investors. The report further questioned whether Fervo could achieve the operating efficiencies necessary to develop its geothermal technology at commercial scale.

What Can Fervo Energy Shareholders Do Now? If you are a current Fervo Energy (NASDAQ: FRVO) shareholder who acquired shares in or around the Company's May 13, 2026 IPO, you can seek corporate reforms, a return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. To learn more about this investigation, visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ... or call 267-507-6085. #Fervo #FRVO $FRVO

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC):

What is Happening? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) shares prior to May 11, 2026 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What is This Investigation About? According to a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants allegedly failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company's admissions process was not effectively converting students from enrollment to start; (2) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing a significant drop in student starts relative to enrollment; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) shares prior to May 11, 2026 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #LINC $LINC #LincolnEducational

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI):

What is Happening? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other corporate governance issues involving certain officers and directors of the Company.

Current O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) shareholders who have held shares since prior to March 14, 2025, are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed class action complaint, O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) O-I Glass was experiencing delays in achieving the targeted cost savings from its Fit to Win program; (2) O-I Glass faced higher-than-expected expenses and operational disruptions that materially offset the program's benefits; (3) O-I Glass continued to face competitive and energy-cost pressures that were impacting the Company's European operations; and; (4) As a result, certain positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading when made.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) shareholder and have held shares since before March 14, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. $OI #OI #OIGlass

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT).

What is The Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) , shares prior to November 6, 2025 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What is Alleged? It is alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements regarding Planet Fitness' national rollout of an increase to its Black Card membership tier pricing and touting the ability to continue the prior year's marketing campaign. Defendants relied upon expected membership volume growth and rate increases to present an overly rosy three-year growth algorithm. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company's brand health, its“We Are All Strong on This Planet” marketing messaging, and its purportedly resilient high-value, low-price (“HVLP”) subscription business model. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Planet Fitness' customer acquisition and marketing metrics. Notably, the Company's updated marketing messaging was failing to resonate with, and was actively intimidating, its core target demographic of fitness beginners and casual gym-goers. As a result, Planet Fitness was experiencing a significant headwind in net member joins during its peak first-quarter sign-up period that rendered its previously issued fiscal 2026 guidance and long-term financial targets unachievable. Instead, Planet Fitness would be required to restructure its marketing strategy, losing the gains they praised from continuing the same marketing campaign, and entirely halt the planned Black Card price increase which sale projections were premised upon. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Planet Fitness' securities at artificially inflated prices.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) , shares prior to November 6, 2025 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #PlanetFitness #PLNT $PLNT

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: ...