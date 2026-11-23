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Raddish Kids subscriptions make meaningful, screen-free holiday gifts that encourage real cooking, family bonding and memory-making throughout the year

The limited-time Black Friday deal runs through Cyber Monday, November 30, giving holiday shoppers an extended opportunity to save on gifts for kids ages 4–14+ According to Bain & Company's Black Friday 2026 Sales Forecast, 64% of U.S. consumers plan to shop Black Friday in 2026 (up from 55% in 2025)

NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Black Friday, Raddish Kids gives families an opportunity to save on a holiday gift that builds kids' confidence, brings families together and creates delicious memories throughout the year.

Raddish Kids, the original cooking subscription box for kids and trusted by more than 500,000 families, offers a limited-time Black Friday deal extends through Cyber Monday. It applies across the brand's cooking, baking and global cooking subscription boxes, making it easier for family and friends to gift an experience kids can enjoy well beyond the holidays:



THREE months free on 12-month subscriptions with code 3FREE From November 23–30, 2026

The promotion comes as holiday shopping activity is expected to increase in 2026. According to Bain & Company's Black Friday 2026 Sales Forecast, U.S. retail sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday are projected to exceed $85 billion, representing an 8.75% increase over 2025. The forecast underscores the importance of the four-day shopping period as families evaluate holiday purchases and seasonal offers.

For shoppers searching for Black Friday gifts for kids, cooking subscription box deals, experience gifts for kids or meaningful non-toy gifts, Raddish Kids offers a monthly opportunity for children to discover what they're capable of while preparing real meals the whole family can enjoy.

A Black Friday Gift That Builds Kitchen Confidence and Family Memories

Raddish Kids helps children discover what they're capable of through real cooking experiences that build independence and create meaningful opportunities for family connection.

Each monthly kit features high-quality, chef-designed recipes that are just as exciting for kids to prepare as they are enjoyable for the whole family to eat. With illustrated step-by-step instructions, custom culinary tools and interactive activities, children can take ownership in the kitchen, contribute to family meals and experience the pride of creating something from start to finish.

Budding chefs can:



Use an included shopping list to identify ingredients and participate in grocery planning.

Follow illustrated 12-step recipes to prepare complete dishes

Measure ingredients and practice techniques such as mixing, chopping and decorating.

Explore new ingredients, cuisines and cooking methods through global cooking experiences Share meals and treats they've prepared with family and friends, building confidence and making memories together

Each new delivery gives children opportunities to develop practical skills and greater independence while establishing family cooking traditions that continue throughout the year.

“As a parent, who doesn't love a great deal, especially when it's on a gift you know your kids will enjoy all year long,” said Maegan Zelner, Chief Operating Officer at Raddish Kids.“With three months free on a 12-month subscription, our Black Friday offer gives families a full year of experiences to look forward to. Every month brings new recipes to try, new skills to master and more of those proud 'I made this!' moments. And the best part is that families get to share in the experience, creating delicious meals and memories together long after the holidays are over.”

Black Friday Gift Ideas for Kids, Tweens and Young Chefs

As families navigate holiday spending decisions, value remains an important consideration. Bain & Company's 2026 holiday shopping research found that more than half of U.S. consumers plan to change their holiday spending, with higher prices among the leading factors influencing those decisions. For parents and grandparents considering gifts that extend beyond the holidays, subscription experiences offer an alternative to one-time purchases, providing children with activities, opportunities to practice new skills and family experiences throughout the year.

Raddish Kids offers three subscription experiences designed for different ages, interests and stages of kitchen confidence, spanning: