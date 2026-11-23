Raddish Kids Black Friday 2026 Deal: Get Three Months Free On Cooking And Baking Subscription Boxes
|Raddish Kids Product
|Ages
|Skills & Key Features
| Cooking Subscription Box
|4–14+
|A hands-on cooking experience that helps young chefs build confidence and independence through real, chef-designed recipes the whole family can enjoy. Kids develop practical kitchen skills with illustrated step-by-step recipe guides, kid-designed tools and activities.
| Global Cooking Subscription Box
|6–14+
|A culinary passport that introduces kids to countries, cuisines, ingredients and cooking traditions from around the world. Each experience gives young cooks an approachable way to explore new flavors and cultures through real food.
| Baking Subscription Box
|8–14+
|Designed for tweens and young bakers ready to expand their skills, the baking subscription introduces techniques including measuring, mixing, decorating and precision while giving kids impressive treats they can proudly share with family and friends.
Every Raddish Kids subscription also includes Raddish Plus, the brand's digital cooking companion featuring more than 400 recipes, cooking guides and activities. Families can continue exploring new meals, learning culinary techniques and cooking together between monthly deliveries.
Monthly Kit Themes
Raddish Kids features new seasonally themed kits each month across its subscription boxes, filled with recipes and activities designed for kids and families, including the following now available through December 18:
- Cooking (Homemade Holidays): Homemade Holidays is full of festive flavors; serve an elegant frittata, transform cheesy lasagna into a cozy soup and decorate cupcakes like mini mugs of cocoa. Baking (Winter Wonders): Decorate minty cookie bars with pink frosting and stack gingerbread into a spectacular cookie tree, complete with icing and candy pearls. Global Cuisine (Swedish Eats): Embark on a culinary adventure to Northern Europe and make (and eat) your way through Swedish meatballs, a smorgasbord buffet and Nordic cinnamon buns.
Visit RaddishKids.com and use code 3FREE at checkout from November 23–30, 2026, to receive three months free on a 12-month subscription. Free U.S. shipping is included.
For additional holiday shopping opportunities, Raddish Kids is also offering its extended holiday promotion through December 31, 2026. With code BESTDEAL, shoppers can receive one month free on six-month subscriptions.
Raddish Kids Black Friday 2026 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
What is Raddish Kids' Black Friday deal?
- From Nov. 23-30, get three free months with 12-month subscription using code 3FREE
- Available across cooking, baking and global cooking subscriptions Free U.S. shipping
Does the Raddish Kids Black Friday deal extend through Cyber Monday?
- Yes, it runs November 23–30, 2026, including Black Friday on November 27 and Cyber Monday on November 30
What are some meaningful Black Friday gifts for kids who enjoy hands-on activities?
- For parents and grandparents looking for screen-free gifts for kids, experience gifts, cooking gifts or gifts that keep giving, Raddish Kids offers a recurring hands-on experience that encourages creativity, independence and meaningful family time Each monthly kit gives children opportunities to practice cooking skills, create delicious meals or treats and share their accomplishments with family and friends. The experience combines confidence-building, delicious real food and lasting family connection It is especially well suited for shoppers searching for recommended gifts for kids ages 4–14+; holiday, Christmas and Chanukah gifts for kids; gifts for grandchildren; family gifts; screen-free gifts for kids; experience gifts for kids; non-toy gifts for kids; STEM gifts for kids; cooking gifts for kids; baking gifts for kids and tweens; gifts for young chefs and food-loving kids; gifts for boys and girls who enjoy hands-on activities; subscription boxes for families; thoughtful family gifts centered around quality time; gifts that keep giving beyond the holiday season; and unique gifts for kids that build confidence and independence.
Why are families considering gifts that provide experiences throughout the year?
- Holiday shoppers are evaluating spending and value as they plan their purchases. According to Bain & Company's 2026 Black Friday research, more than half of U.S. consumers plan to change their holiday spending this year, with higher prices among the leading factors influencing those decisions For families seeking gifts that extend beyond a single occasion, a subscription box provides recurring activities and opportunities to learn new skills Raddish Kids delivers monthly cooking, baking or global cuisine experiences that children and families can enjoy throughout the subscription period
What recognition has Raddish Kids received in 2026?
- Raddish Kids has earned multiple independent awards, reinforcing its position as an award-winning cooking subscription box for kids, combining real cooking experiences, confidence-building skills and quality family time, including: 2026 USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards: Raddish Kids ranked in the 2026 USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards for Best Subscription Box for Kids. 2026 Best of the YearTM Awards: Raddish Kids' cooking and baking subscription boxes were named 2026 Best of the Year winners following expert review, independent judging and at-home consumer testing. STEM.org Authenticated TM: Raddish Kids' cooking, baking and global Cooking Subscription Boxes earned STEM.org Authenticated recognition, with the Global Cooking Subscription Box also earning Best in STEM, a distinction reserved for products in the top five percent of those authenticated. 2026 National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA): Raddish Kids' cooking, global cooking and baking subscription boxes were named 2026 NAPPA winners following evaluation by NAPPA's team and parent and child testers, recognizing the kits for hands-on learning, family engagement and real-world skill development.
What can kids learn through cooking, including culinary skills?
- According to HealthyChildren.org, a resource from the American Academy of Pediatrics, cooking naturally gives kids opportunities to practice math concepts such as counting, measurement and fractions; explore science concepts such as how food changes with temperature; build vocabulary; and strengthen planning skills by following a recipe from start to finish. Kids follow illustrated recipes in sequence from start to finish, helping them practice planning, organization and following multi-step directions Young chefs measure ingredients and practice hands-on techniques such as mixing, chopping, decorating and preparing complete dishes Included shopping lists give kids an opportunity to identify ingredients and participate in grocery planning before they begin cooking Cooking, baking and global cuisine experiences introduce new ingredients, techniques and food traditions while giving kids repeated opportunities to take ownership of a project and contribute to family meals These experiences combine practical life skills with everyday applications of math, reading comprehension, sequencing and problem-solving
About Raddish Kids
Raddish Kids is the original cooking subscription box for kids, empowering more than 500,000 young chefs (and counting!) to cook with confidence, expand their palates, and build real-life skills in the kitchen. Raddish Kids offers three monthly cooking subscriptions across cooking, baking and global cuisine, each designed by parents, educators and chefs to help kids discover the joy of cooking through beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools and hands-on activities the whole family can enjoy. Known for its delicious, real recipes and easy-to-follow format, Raddish Kids helps kids take ownership in the kitchen while inspiring families to cook, connect and try new foods together. Founded in 2014, Raddish Kids has shipped more than two million kits worldwide and continues to inspire curiosity, confidence and meaningful family moments around food. For more information, visit RaddishKids.com or follow Raddish Kids on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.
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