(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTERREY, NUEVO LEÓN, MEXICO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Alpek” or the“Company”) announced today the expiration of its offers to purchase for cash up to U.S.$500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount (the“Aggregate Tender Cap”) of its outstanding (i) 4.250% Senior Notes due 2029 (the“2029 Notes”) in a principal amount of up to U.S.$300,000,000 (the“Tender Sub-Cap”) for a purchase price (the“2029 Purchase Price”) equal to U.S.$957.50 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes and (ii) 3.250% Senior Notes due 2031 (the“2031 Notes” and, together with the 2029 Notes, the“Notes”) for a purchase price (the“2031 Purchase Price” and, together with the 2029 Purchase Price, in each case as applicable to each series of Notes, the“Purchase Price”) equal to U.S.$887.50 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes (each a“Tender Offer” and together, the“Tender Offers”). The Tender Offers expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on November 20, 2026 (the“Expiration Time”). In accordance with the terms of the Tender Offers, withdrawal rights with respect to the tendered Notes expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time on November 20, 2026. Accordingly, holders may not withdraw Notes previously tendered, except as required by law. As of the Expiration Time, the Company had received tenders (not validly withdrawn or revoked) from the holders of approximately $318,666,000, or 64.38%, of the total outstanding principal amount of the 2029 Notes and approximately $275,734,000, or 49.84%, of the total outstanding principal amount of the 2031 Notes. After giving effect to the Aggregate Tender Cap, the Tender Sub-Cap and the Acceptance Priority Levels (as defined below), the Company has accepted for purchase U.S.$300,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 2029 Notes validly tendered at a proration factor of approximately 90.97% and U.S.$200,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 2031 Notes validly tendered at a proration factor of approximately 68.69%. The principal amount of each valid tender of its 2029 Notes and 2031 Notes accepted for purchase was determined by multiplying such principal amount by the applicable proration factor and rounding the resulting amount down to the nearest integral multiple of $1,000. Alpek intends to purchase such Notes on November 24, 2026 (the“Settlement Date”), pursuant to the offer to purchase dated November 16, 2026 (the“Offer to Purchase”), previously distributed to holders of the Notes. On the Settlement Date, holders of the Notes who validly tendered (and did not validly withdraw) their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time, and whose Notes were accepted for purchase, will receive the applicable Purchase Price, in addition to accrued and unpaid interest up to (but excluding) the Settlement Date. The table below sets forth, among other things, the aggregate principal amount of 2029 Notes and the aggregate principal amount of 2031 Notes that the Company has accepted for purchase, the Acceptance Priority Levels, the Purchase Price and the approximate proration factor.

Acceptance Priority Level(1) Notes CUSIP / ISIN

Number(s) Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding

Prior to the Tender Offers Aggregate Principal Amount of Tenders Received Aggregate Principal Amount of Tenders Accepted Purchase Price(2) Approximate Proration Factor(3) 1 4.250% Senior Notes due 2029 Regulation S:

P01703 AC4

USP01703AC49

Rule 144A:

020564 AD2

US020564AD27 U.S.$495,000,000 U.S.$318,666,000 U.S.$300,000,000 U.S.$957.50 90.97% 2 3.250% Senior Notes due 2031 Regulation S:

P01703 AD2

USP01703AD22

Rule 144A:

020564 AE0

US020564AE00 U.S.$553,261,000 U.S.$275,734,000 U.S.$200,000,000 U.S.$887.50 68.69%

(1) Subject to the Aggregate Tender Cap, the Tender Sub-Cap and proration, the principal amount of each series of Notes that will be purchased in the Tender Offers was determined in accordance with the applicable Acceptance Priority Level (the“Acceptance Priority Level”) for such series of Notes, in numerical priority order, with 1 being the highest Acceptance Priority Level and 2 being the lowest.

(2) Per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes, validly tendered and accepted for purchase. In addition, holders of Notes whose Notes are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offers will receive accrued and unpaid interest (“Accrued Interest”) on their Notes from and including the last interest payment date for the applicable series of Notes up to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined above).

(3) Rounded for presentation purposes.

All conditions described in the Offer to Purchase for the acceptance for purchase and payment for the Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Tender Offers were satisfied or waived on or prior to the Expiration Time.

The tender agent and information agent for the Tender Offers is D.F. King & Co., Inc. To contact the tender agent and information agent, banks and brokers may call (212) 257-2028, and others may call U.S. toll-free: (800) 967-5074 or email.... Additional contact information is set forth below.

A copy of the Offer to Purchase is available at the following web address: .

Any questions or requests for assistance or for additional copies of this notice may be directed to the dealer manager at its telephone numbers set forth below or, if by any holder, to such holder's broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Tender Offers.

The dealer manager for the Tender Offers is:

BofA Securities, Inc.

One Bryant Park

New York, NY 10036

U.S. Toll Free: +1 (888) 292-0070

Collect: +1 (646) 855 8988

Attention: Liability Management Group

Important Notice

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, the Notes or any other securities in the United States or any other country, nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its release, form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor. The Tender Offers are made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, and the information in this notice is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase. Holders are urged to read the Offer to Purchase carefully before making any decision with respect to the Tender Offers. The Tender Offers are not being made to, nor will Alpek accept tenders of the Notes from, holders in any jurisdiction in which the Tender Offers would not be in compliance with the securities or blue sky laws of such jurisdiction. None of Alpek, the dealer manager, the tender agent and information agent or the trustee for the Notes, or any of their respective affiliates, makes any recommendation as to whether holders should tender their Notes pursuant to the Tender Offers.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. Alpek assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release.

About Alpek: Alpek is a leading petrochemical company in the Americas, with operations across three business segments: Polyester (PTA, PET resin, PET sheet and thermoform, and rPET), Plastics and Chemicals (Polypropylene, EPS, specialty and industrial chemicals), and Others which is comprised mainly by energy commercialization. Alpek is a leading global producer of PTA and PET, one of the largest producers of rPET and EPS in the Americas, and the only producer of Polypropylene in Mexico. The company operates 30 plants in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, and employs more than 5,000 people.

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