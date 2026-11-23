MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bo Møller Stensgaard to present“Unlocking the value of EO across the mining lifecycle” and contribute the Raw Materials user perspective to the platform's plenary session

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenland Mines Ltd (Nasdaq: GRML; FSE: HK6) (“Greenland Mines” or the“Company”) today announced that President Bo Møller Stensgaard will deliver a presentation and serve as the Raw Materials users' representative in the plenary session of the European Union Agency for the Space Programme's (“EUSPA”) 2026 User Consultation Platform (“UCP”), taking place November 26–27 in Prague, Czech Republic, and online.

On November 26, Stensgaard will deliver,“Unlocking the value of EO across the mining lifecycle,” the first presentation following the opening of the Raw Materials session. On November 27, he will bring the sector's perspective to the UCP plenary alongside representatives from other industries using European space data and services.

The UCP convenes industry leaders, public-sector stakeholders, technology providers and user communities to help shape the future of EU Space services. Its plenary will share findings from sector consultations and highlight practical requirements for the next generation of European satellite and geospatial capabilities.

Bringing the Mining User Perspective to European Space Services

Greenland Mines will highlight how Earth Observation (“EO”) and geospatial services can improve decisions throughout the mining lifecycle-from mineral exploration and infrastructure planning to production monitoring, environmental management, closure and rehabilitation.

In Greenland's remote Arctic environment, satellite observations can help operators assess terrain, plan access and infrastructure, monitor environmental conditions and direct fieldwork more effectively. Bringing those observations together with geological, drone and ground-based data can support better risk assessment, operational planning and responsible resource development.

“Space-based data are most valuable when they help us make better decisions on the ground,” said Stensgaard.“For Arctic mining projects, Earth Observation has enormous potential-not only for exploration and development, but for monitoring infrastructure, ground movement, tailings facilities and environmental change throughout a mine's life. The next leap forward is combining satellite intelligence with field data, engineering models and AI-assisted analysis to turn observations into actionable insights. We are proud to bring the practical perspective of Greenland's mining industry to EUSPA and help shape services that make critical-mineral development safer, smarter and more responsible.”

Supporting Responsible Development and Resilient Supply Chains

Greenland Mines is advancing the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earth project in southwest Greenland and the Skaergaard palladium-platinum-gold project in southeast Greenland. Both projects reflect the Company's commitment to responsible development and the potential role of Greenlandic resources in resilient European and North American critical-mineral supply chains.

Stensgaard also brings prior scientific and advisory experience, including involvement in establishing the RawMatCop programme, which promoted applications of Copernicus Earth Observation data in the raw-materials sector.

Greenland Mines' participation comprises the speaking and consultation roles described above. It does not constitute an endorsement, funding award, project approval, commercial partnership or other institutional appointment by EUSPA or the European Union.

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd (Nasdaq: GRML; FSE: HK6) is a resource development company advancing critical-minerals and precious-metals projects in Greenland. Its mining portfolio includes the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earth project in southwest Greenland and the Skaergaard palladium-platinum-gold project in southeast Greenland.

The Company is progressing its projects through exploration, technical studies, environmental baseline work and development planning. Its North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision seeks to connect responsibly developed Greenlandic resources with allied logistics, processing capabilities and industrial markets.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“potential,”“could,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“estimate,”“objective” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially, including exploration, resource-estimation, metallurgical, engineering, environmental, social, permitting, logistical, infrastructure, financing, commodity-price, market, counterparty and execution risks; the availability and level of participation of advisory board members; changes to planned programs and timelines; the Company's ability to obtain required approvals and financing; and risks described in documents filed or to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that studies, applications, partnerships, transactions, development decisions or production will occur on the timing contemplated or at all.

Readers should carefully consider these factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's SEC filings. All information in this press release is provided as of its date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

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