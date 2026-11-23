MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointments strengthen the firm's Military Health and Veterans Affairs leadership and support its next stage of growth

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S&P Consultants, a veteran-owned small business and healthcare technology and consulting firm, announced today that Michael Donovan has joined as Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Military Health and Veterans Affairs Division, and Mary Dowdall has joined as Vice President of Military Health.

The appointments add senior leadership across S&P's federal healthcare work as the company expands its growth organization. Donovan will lead the division's growth strategy, business development, and strategic relationships supporting federal healthcare modernization. Building on her deep relationships across the Defense Health Agency, Dowdall will lead efforts to expand further into the military health market, while also strengthening and scaling S&P's sales operations capabilities.

“S&P is entering an exciting next chapter, and we're being very intentional about building the team we need for where we're going. Michael and Mary bring complementary experience across growth, healthcare technology, military health, veterans health, and both public- and private- sector healthcare operations,” said Zachariah Johnson, President of S&P Consultants.“More importantly, they understand our customers, the missions they serve, and what it takes to turn opportunity into lasting impact. Adding professionals of their caliber strengthens our ability to grow the right way while staying true to who we are and why we exist.”

Donovan is a healthcare technology executive with experience in commercial leadership, business development, strategic partnerships, and enterprise healthcare transformation. His background spans federal and commercial markets, with expertise in Oracle Health, Epic, enterprise imaging, interoperability, and large-scale modernization. He has worked extensively with healthcare organizations and technology partners across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. His background combines executive-level commercial leadership with a practical understanding of complex healthcare technology environments, implementation programs, and customer priorities.

“I've seen firsthand where complex programs succeed, where they break down, and what it takes to turn major technology investments into better outcomes for clinicians and patients,” said Donovan.“I'm excited to join S&P Consultants because of the team's deep healthcare IT expertise and the opportunity to build on its work as we deepen federal partnerships, expand into new markets, and help clients achieve measurable, lasting results.”

Dowdall has held senior leadership roles in federal healthcare and government contracting, including serving as Operations Center President at DLH Corporation and President and Chief Operating Officer of Irving Burton Associates. Her experience includes Defense Health Agency and Military Health System programs, digital transformation, health IT modernization, business operations, and organizational growth. She is recognized for aligning operational execution, business strategy, and customer mission needs to deliver measurable results in complex federal environments.

“I'm thrilled to join the S&P team and contribute to the next chapter of growth and innovation in federal healthcare,” said Dowdall.“Drawing on decades of GovCon leadership and experience supporting the Military Health System and EHR modernization initiatives, I look forward to helping our defense and veteran healthcare customers solve complex challenges and advance their missions.”

This expansion of S&P's growth team builds on its three decades of large-scale system transformation experience, strengthens its leadership capacity, and facilitates further reach into areas where its healthcare expertise can deliver lasting customer value.

About S&P Consultants

S&P Consultants is a veteran-owned small business that helps federal, state, local, tribal, and rural organizations navigate complex technology change. The firm brings healthcare IT transformation expertise to initiatives that matter, helping clients move critical work forward with clarity. Learn more at .

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