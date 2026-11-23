MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With $4+ gas and winter storms ahead, The World's No.1 Solar Generator Brand delivers reliable backup power from free sunlight, with savings at Walmart and Beyond









FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery, the World's No.1 Solar Generator Brand by global sales and revenue, according to Frost & Sullivan, is kicking off Black Friday and Cyber Monday with major savings on solar generators, portable power stations and essential home backup solutions. From now to November 30, shoppers can save on select Jackery products through Walmart, Amazon, Jackery.com, and Best Buy. A global preparedness wave is underway: from FEMA's Ready.gov to governments in Canada, Japan and across Europe, households are being urged to keep several days of emergency supplies on hand. With gas prices at record November highs, more households are trading the gas can for the sun and setting up homes that keep running when the grid goes down. On Amazon, for the week ending Nov. 1, 2026, Jackery sales jumped 1,204% YoY versus the week ending Nov. 2, 2025. With limited holiday stock and select products available for pre-order, shoppers are encouraged to order early before they sell out.

Jackery's Power Out, Jackery On Black Friday promotions arrive as American families feel the squeeze at the pump and brace for a tough winter. Before 2026, the national average for regular gasoline had never topped $4 a gallon in November, according to AAA, and it is now running more than $1 higher than a year ago. At the same time, NOAA's 2026–2027 Winter Outlook calls for a very strong El Niño, bringing heavy rain and flash flooding to the South and East Coast, while wind storms and utility shutoffs in the West and heavy snow in the Northeast and Great Lakes can leave homes in the dark for days. For anyone relying on a gas generator, every one of those outages now costs more.

When the power goes out, the impact extends well beyond losing the lights. Many families face challenges keeping their homes warm, preventing food spoilage and staying connected during an emergency. Relying on a traditional gas generator means paying rising gas every time the power goes out. In comparison, a solar powered generator runs on free sunlight, requires no fuel runs, and there are no price spikes when a storm is in the forecast. Beyond investments in self-reliance, a Jackery solar powered generator also makes a practical holiday gift for first-time homeowners, newly married couples, outdoor enthusiasts and loved ones seeking an extra layer of energy independence. From Christmas lights and decorations to keeping heat running during winter camping trips, Jackery helps consumers stay powered anywhere.









Best Prices of the Year at Walmart from November 23 - November 29, 2026:

With winter storms ahead, Walmart shoppers can secure home backup power before stock runs out.



HomePower 1000 v2, also available in white



Regular Price: $549

Promotion Price: $469 ($80 off) at Walmart

HomePower 3000 v2



Regular Price: $1,399

Promotion Price: $1,199 ($200 off) at Walmart

Explorer 2000 v2 with Two 100W Mini Solar Panels

Everyday Low Price: $999 at Walmart

Explorer 5000 Plus Everyday Low Price: $2,999 at Walmart









The Best FridgeGuard Deals for Black Friday Through November 30, 2026:

For shoppers who want to protect what matters most in the kitchen, FridgeGuard, the world's slimmest smart fridge backup, is available at a limited-time discount on Amazon and Jackery.com.



FridgeGuard with Battery Pack



Regular Price: $1,359 Promotion Price: $1,099 ($260 off) on Jackery.com and Amazon



The Best of Jackery's Black Friday Deals at Best Buy Through November 30, 2026:

Shoppers who prefer to buy in store or from their favorite retailers can find limited-time savings on Jackery power stations and solar generators at Best Buy, including:

Explorer 300 v2 with 40W Solar Panel



Regular Price: $419 Promotion Price: $339 ($80 off) at Best Buy

Best Buy deals are available online and at participating Best Buy stores, including locations in California, Texas and Florida. Black Friday deals are also available through authorized Jackery dealers, including Off Grid Stores and Outbound Power.









Prepare Now & Keep Your Home Running Through Winter and Beyond

Unlike gas generators, Jackery power stations and solar-powered generators produce zero emissions and are safe to use indoors, with no fumes, no fuel and no maintenance. And no pricey trips to the pump. That opens home backup to renters and apartment dwellers too, who often can't run a gas generator at all. No yard, no installation, just plug in. That matters most in winter, when outages hit hardest and families need power inside, where it's warm.

Want to start smaller? The HomePower 1000 v2 packs 1024Wh of capacity and 1500W of rated output into a compact, easy-to-carry unit. It's the perfect first step into home backup, and it comes in classic black and orange or a fresh white that fits right into any living room. Need more muscle? The HomePower 3000 v2 steps up with 3072Wh of capacity and 3600W of output, enough to keep essentials like the fridge, lights and Wi-Fi running when the grid goes dark. Going fully off-grid? The Explorer 2000 v2, paired with two 100W Mini solar panels, turns free sunlight into 2042Wh of reliable power for home, camping or the open road. Shoppers can find all three, plus the Explorer 5000 Plus, at the Best Prices of the Year at Walmart. Need a holiday gift that travels? The Explorer 300 v2 with a 40W solar panel packs 288Wh into a grab-and-go unit for road trips, camping and tailgates, now on sale at Best Buy.

And for the one appliance every household can't afford to lose, there's FridgeGuard, the world's slimmest smart fridge backup. At just 2.6 inches thin, it tucks neatly beside the fridge with 1024Wh of capacity, expandable to 2048Wh with its Battery Pack. When the power drops, it switches over in 10ms or less, so groceries stay cold and safe. Just plug it in and forget it's there until you need it.

For more information and additional savings opportunities, please visit .

About Jackery

Since 2012, Jackery has helped make clean energy more accessible, reliable, and personal. Recognized as the World's No. 1 Solar Generator Brand*, Jackery has redefined the way millions of people experience electricity, transforming power from a utility they depend on into a resource they can own and control. From powering outdoor adventures to providing dependable home backup during outages, Jackery gives people greater freedom, security, and peace of mind. With more than 150,000 five-star reviews and recognition as the Most Trusted Safety-First Solar Generator Brand**, Jackery continues to earn the trust of users worldwide through thoughtful innovation, dependable performance, and a commitment to safety. At its core, Jackery believes reliable power should always be within reach, helping people stay connected, comfortable, and prepared wherever life takes them.

* Based on cumulative sales volume and cumulative revenue as of the end of 2025, Jackery ranked No. 1 globally among solar generator brands. Data source: Frost & Sullivan, White Paper on Global Solar Generator and Plug-in Solar Storage Industry (2026).

** Frost & Sullivan, White Paper on Global Solar Generator and Plug-in Solar Storage Industry (2026), which recognized Jackery as the most trusted safety-first brand for solar generator and plug-and-play solar storage solutions.

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