MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A multicentre phase 2 trial found that glowing tissue often contained tumour cells, with results varying by tumour type and location. Prof. Dr. Gökalp Silav, a neurosurgeon at Medicana Health Group explains.

ISTANBUL, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new multicentre study published on 13 November in Neuro-Oncology adds evidence on using a fluorescent marker during surgery for selected brain tumours in children and teenagers. The phase 2 trial, reported in a conference abstract, evaluated 76 patients. Prof. Dr. Gökalp Silav, a neurosurgeon at Medicana Zincirlikuyu Hospital, part of Medicana Health Group said the findings help show where the technique can offer useful information during an operation.“When part of a tumour lights up, that gives the surgeon another piece of information about the tissue in front of them,” he said.









Photo via FL Comms: Prof. Dr. Gökalp Silav

The study used a substance called 5-aminolevulinic acid, or 5-ALA, before surgery. Under a specialised operating microscope, tissue that takes up the resulting fluorescent compound can glow.“It can be particularly useful to have another visual cue when the tissue is difficult to distinguish under ordinary light,” Silav said.“The team still has to weigh what it sees against the scans and what it knows about the functions of that part of the brain.”

What the glow can tell surgeons

Among samples that glowed, testing confirmed tumour tissue in about 99% of samples from the main mass, 91% at the edge and 71% in areas of suspected spread into nearby tissue. The researchers also reported that fluorescence varied by tumour type.“As you move out from the main mass, a glow becomes less reliable as a sign of tumour tissue,” Silav said.“Some tumours also show very little fluorescence. An area that stays dark can still contain tumour cells.”

Where surgical judgement matters

The trial recorded grade 3 to 5 adverse events in 18 of the 76 evaluable patients, or 24%. That was below the trial's predefined upper safety boundary of 30%, while the study missed its target of under 18%.“Families will want to know whether this helps surgeons remove more tumour safely and what it means for recovery,” Silav said.“Those questions need studies that compare outcomes with and without fluorescence.”

Silav said decisions about how much tissue to remove depend on the tumour and what surrounds it.“If we are operating close to an area that controls a child's speech or movement, preserving that function can guide where we stop,” he said.“When I talk to families, I want them to understand what we are trying to remove and what we need to protect.”

About Medicana Health Group

Founded in 1992, Medicana Health Group is one of Türkiye's leading privately owned healthcare providers, operating 19 hospitals in Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Serving more than 5 million patients annually, including a significant international patient base, Medicana delivers multidisciplinary care across a broad range of specialties with a strong focus on clinical excellence and patient-centred service. In addition to healthcare, the Group invests in education through Medicana Education Group and Fenerbahçe University. With approximately 15,000 employees, Medicana continues to expand its international footprint while advancing sustainability through renewable energy investments and supporting Turkish sports through long-term health sponsorships.

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