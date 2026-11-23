MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partnership connects advertisers with DISH and Sling inventory, combining premium programming and fully transparent bidstream signals with Nexxen's unique data

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media, announced today a strategic partnership with DISH Media, an indirect subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation. The collaboration brings DISH Media and Sling's premium, brand-safe inventory directly to Nexxen's buyers.

In addition to enabling advertisers - including those at regional and independent agencies and brands - to reach high-value household audiences across live sports and entertainment programming, the partnership also adds a complementary source of demand for DISH Media. Rich metadata passed in the bidstream enables more precise visibility into where ads appear, empowering more informed buying decisions while maintaining consumer privacy. By leveraging Nexxen's platform, advertisers can bring the company's insights and intelligence to campaigns across DISH and Sling.

“Nexxen brings a different kind of demand than we already have access to,” said Mike Fedyna, VP, Revenue Strategy and Monetization, DISH Media.“Their reach into regional and independent agencies builds on our mid-market business. Every impression runs on DISH and Sling in a brand-safe environment. That means the premium, live programming viewers actively seek out, from live sports to popular TV series across every genre. In a market where quality is hard to verify, that's a real advantage.”

“Nexxen was built to connect unique data and premium media in ways that allow advertisers of all sizes to make the most of every campaign,” said Ally Appelbaum, VP, Global CTV Partnerships, Nexxen.“By bringing DISH and Sling inventory onto our platform, we're giving buyers a more streamlined way to pair high-quality TV with the audience insights and transparency they need to plan confidently.”

About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today's converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise. Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

About DISH Media

DISH Media provides advertisers with intelligent solutions to efficiently maximize exposure to desired audiences across DISH and Sling while safeguarding consumer personal information. Through innovative platforms like addressable targeting and programmatic buying, viewer measurement tools and access to custom audiences on DISH and Sling, advertisers employ data-driven, demographically targeted buys that enhance their national media campaigns. Visit media.dish.com. DISH Media is an indirect subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: ECHO).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“can,”“will,”“estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Nexxen's platform and partnership with DISH Media. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global and local economic and geopolitical forces and unrest, including the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, the war and hostilities involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen and the Ukraine/Russia war, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen's business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC.gov) on March 4, 2026. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Genevieve Wheeler

Senior Director, Communications, Nexxen

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Media Contact, DISH

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