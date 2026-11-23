VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), recorded more than $200 million in rToken spot trading volume on November 21, marking its highest single-day total since the product's launch in June 2026. The milestone highlights growing activity in tokenized U.S. equities, particularly outside traditional market hours.

Since its launch in June, rToken has generated approximately $6.4 billion in cumulative trading volume, with more than $3.3 billion, or nearly 52%, occurring outside regular U.S. equity market hours, according to Bitget's internal data. The latest daily record was set on a Saturday, when U.S. stock exchanges were closed.

The figures point to one of the key propositions of tokenized equities: continuous market access beyond the traditional trading session. With 24/7 trading and instant settlement, users can respond to market developments and adjust their positions without waiting for the next U.S. market opening.

Nvidia's tokenized stock, rNVDA, was among the most actively traded markets on November 21, accounting for approximately 25% of total rToken volume. The activity followed Nvidia's third-quarter earnings report, illustrating how tokenized equities can provide an avenue for trading around major corporate announcements, including when traditional exchanges are closed.

Institutional accounts contributed approximately 38% of rToken trading volume on the record day. Their participation adds an institutional dimension to a market often associated primarily with retail access, as professional investors explore tokenized equities for around-the-clock exposure to U.S. stocks.

"Crossing $200 million in a single day reflects growing demand for access to U.S. equities beyond traditional market hours," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "Markets don't stop moving when exchanges close, and investors increasingly expect the flexibility to respond in real time. Our focus is on bringing crypto and traditional financial assets together in one trading environment, while giving users greater flexibility in how they manage and deploy their capital."

Trading activity has also accelerated throughout November. Between November 15 and November 21, rToken generated nearly $950 million in trading volume, averaging approximately $135 million per day. The period reflects both rising overall activity and a growing contribution from institutional accounts.

Bitget has also been expanding the utility of rTokens beyond spot trading. Since July 2026, eligible rTokens have been accepted as margin and collateral within Bitget's Unified Trading Account (UTA), allowing users to deploy their tokenized equity holdings across eligible trading products. In November, Bitget introduced rToken Earn, which enables eligible non-U.S. users to access onchain yield opportunities through rQQQ and rSPY.

Together, these developments extend the role of tokenized equities beyond market access, allowing eligible users to trade, use as collateral, and access yield opportunities through a single platform.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGPTM. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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