MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Urbo bankas, UAB (also the) is issuing a new tranche of bonds worth up to EUR 5,000,000 under the he base prospectus for a programme of fixed-rate Tier 2 subordinated bonds (ISIN LT0000139594) with a nominal value of up to EUR 15,000,000 and a maturity of up to 10 years (the) (the), which has been approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 20 November 2026.

Summary of the main terms of the offering:



Issue size – up to EUR 5,000,000;

Nominal value of the Bonds – EUR 1,000;

Interest rate – 7.5 per cent;

Subscription Period – from 24 November 2026, 9 a.m., to 8 December 2026, 3 p.m. (Vilnius time); Minimum purchase quantity – 1 Bond.

Investors wishing to submit orders to subscribe for the Bonds should contact their bank or financial brokerage firm.

On 25 November, at 11 a.m. the Company will hold webinars, at which it will present present information to investors regarding the key terms of the Bonds tranche issue.

We cordially invite you to register for the webinar via the following link: @928067bd-1ab0-4f68-8e7d-a418dedb253d?source=copyLinkLegacyShareLinkDialog

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to acquire the Issuer's securities and is not in any way related to such an offer or invitation. The Prospectus is the only legally binding document containing information about the Issuer, its Notes, their offering in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, as well as their admission to trading on a regulated market.

The Prospectus has been published on the Company's website , as well as on and .

The approval of the Prospectus should not be considered an endorsement of the quality of the Notes admitted to trading on a regulated market. Potential investors are advised to read the Prospectus before making an investment decision so that they understand all potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Notes.

Person responsible for the publication of information:

Julius Ivaška, Head of Business Division, tel. +370 601 04 453, e-mail...



Attachments



Summary (Urbo bankas) (EN)_I_tranche

Summary (Urbo bankas) (LT)_I_tranche

Summary (Urbo bankas) (EE)_I_tranche

Summary (Urbo bankas) (LV)_I_tranche Draft-FT-(Urbo-bankas)