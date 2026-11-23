MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Levenza is bringing consumer-style personal agents to the enterprise and has acquired voice AI lab Fluid Inference. Already used by more than 300 customers, including Oliver Wyman, Goodwin and Hg Capital, Levenza has grown quickly and profitably without raising outside capital.

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personal AI agents have become this year's biggest breakthrough in consumer technology. Levenza is bringing them to the enterprise.

Today, the company announced the global availability of its AI agents, alongside its acquisition of Fluid Inference, an applied AI lab focused on ambient intelligence. Operating inside Teams, Slack and Outlook, Levenza's agents proactively manage admin work, including complex scheduling coordination, booking rooms, liaising with travel agents and submitting timesheets. They also run each person's to-do list, picking up commitments from meetings, chats and email and working through open tasks in the background. The acquisition adds voice, allowing people to speak to their agents while commuting or away from their desks.









Levenza founders Haefa Mansour and Austin Tackaberry.

"People have seen what personal AI agents can do outside work, and they're expecting the same experience in the office," said Haefa Mansour, Co-Founder and CEO of Levenza. "But most people at work are still spending hours every week coordinating schedules, chasing replies and tracking tasks. We built Levenza to take responsibility for that work.”

The launch comes with substantial traction. Levenza has signed over 300 customers, including Oliver Wyman, Kearney, Goodwin, Baird, Hg Capital and Spencer Stuart. It has secured multiple million-dollar enterprise contracts and grown profitably without raising outside capital. Customers keep expanding after they sign: Levenza's net revenue retention is 170%, and its gross revenue retention is 99%. More than 95% of professionals using Levenza rate it highly, and many report feeling happier and less stressed at work.

“I've used several AI scheduling tools and Levenza stands out, as it's the first AI scheduling tool that fits how I already work,” said Dustin Finer, Managing Director of Administration at Goodwin.“It handles quick one-on-ones and more complex meetings with ease, coordinating across calendars and time zones seamlessly. Plus, Levenza lives in our existing environment, so there was no new platform to adopt.”









Levenza: one platform, for every employee, to handle every admin workflow.



Acquiring Fluid Inference

Levenza acquired Fluid Inference in September to accelerate its vision of an AI agent that people can talk to as naturally as another person. The research lab builds open-source models that hear, see, decide and speak, including FluidAudio, a #1 trending GitHub project. Its speech and system one models have been downloaded more than 4.7 million times and are used in more than 60 apps, including FluidVoice, VoiceInk and Spokenly. Fluid Inference was also a launch partner for NVIDIA's Nemotron speech models and has worked with Intel to bring speech and language models to AI PCs. Its founder, Brandon Weng, has joined Levenza as Head of Engineering.

The companies have already integrated voice into Levenza's platform. Someone driving to work can call their agent for a briefing on the day ahead, work through urgent emails and rearrange meetings without opening a laptop. Levenza users can also dictate directly into other applications. Voice is part of a broader ambition to make interacting with enterprise software less dependent on navigating applications and typing instructions.

Bringing personal agents into the enterprise

While consumer agents have demonstrated how powerful personal AI can be, enterprise environments are considerably more complex: calendars are busy and constantly changing, hierarchies decide whose time comes first, many requests route through executive assistants and every region and department works its own way. Levenza is built for that complexity. Its forward-deployed engineers work directly with customers to adapt the agent to how each firm operates, so a professional can ask Levenza in Teams or Slack to arrange a client meeting and have it inspect calendars, coordinate with assistants, resolve conflicts and book the time.

Levenza serves professionals without dedicated administrative support, as well as the executive assistants already carrying the most complex workloads. Users report saving up to three hours a day. Travel booking and expenses launch in 2027, widening the amount of admin work professionals can hand over.

The founding journey

Levenza was born from Mansour's experience working long hours at Bain, where she saw firsthand how much time consultants and executive assistants lost to routine coordination. A UC Berkeley PhD, she founded the company two and a half years ago with Austin Tackaberry, a former Databricks and Uber engineer.

The company has grown quickly via word of mouth among large enterprises. Levenza has financed its growth through customer revenue, building a profitable business before its broader market launch.

Looking ahead

The launch comes as companies face growing pressure to demonstrate measurable returns from their AI investments. An October Gartner survey of more than 2,000 CIOs found that just 13% said their organizations had realized significant value from AI. Meanwhile, Microsoft's 2025 Work Trend Index found that the average worker receives 117 emails per day, faces interruptions every two minutes and increasingly coordinates meetings across time zones.

Levenza sees administrative work as one of the clearest opportunities for AI agents to deliver an immediate return. The company's longer-term ambition goes beyond handling individual requests. Levenza is building out a network of agents that integrate deeply with enterprise systems and take ownership of high-level objectives.

The ultimate vision is a workplace where every professional has access to a personal agent and can focus more of their time on the strategic work that requires their judgment and relationships. Consumer agents have shown what happens when AI starts acting on people's behalf. Levenza is betting the next major opportunity is bringing that same experience to hundreds of millions of people at work.

Media images can be found here and a product video is here:

About Levenza

Levenza builds personal AI agents that handle administrative work for the enterprise, including scheduling, email, and room and venue booking, with expenses and travel booking launching in 2027. For more information please visit:

CONTACT: For further information please contact the Levenza press office at...