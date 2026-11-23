Gale Nelson 2026 Titan 100 Awardee

Gale & Shauntell Nelson

Gale Nelson & BBBS Executive Team - Derek Wallace, Lakeisha Frith & Asim Pleas

Alongside South Florida's top C-suite leaders, Nelson caps a landmark year marking two decades of leadership and his debut as the new "Voice of the Miami HEAT"

- Gale Nelson, President & CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters MiamiMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami (BBBSM ) is proud to announce that President and CEO Gale Nelson has been named to the inaugural class of the 2026 Miami Titan 100, a prestigious recognition honoring South Florida's top 100 CEOs and C-level executives who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, and passion in their industries and communities.Nelson was officially honored on November 19, 2026, during an exclusive celebration at the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, where his profile was unveiled inside the limited-edition Miami Titan 100 digital book. Alongside Nelson's individual recognition, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami also served as an official community partner for the inaugural event, underscoring the vital intersection between corporate excellence and youth empowerment.Collectively, the inaugural 2026 Miami Titan 100 honorees represent organizations generating more than $44 billion in annual revenue and employing over 170,000 people across Miami-Dade County's key sectors, including nonprofit, finance, real estate, technology, and hospitality."To stand alongside so many extraordinary leaders who are shaping the economic and civic heartbeat of South Florida is truly humbling," said Gale Nelson, President & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami. "Every milestone I am fortunate enough to reach belongs to our team, our volunteer Bigs, and the thousands of young people across Miami-Dade who remind us every single day what is possible when someone shows up and believes in their potential."The Titan 100 honor caps off a historic 12-month stretch of civic, professional, and cultural milestones for Nelson:20 Years of Impact at BBBSM: Nelson is celebrating two decades of transformational service with the organization-expanding free, one-to-one youth mentoring programs, strengthening community partnerships, and elevating BBBSM as one of the nation's premier mentoring affiliates.The New Voice of HEAT Nation: In September 2026, Nelson made headlines across the sports and entertainment world when he was named the new public address announcer for the Miami HEAT-becoming only the third PA announcer in franchise history as he succeeded longtime legend Michael "Mike B" Baiamonte for the 2026–27 NBA season.Civic & Community Recognition: Nelson's sustained leadership and advocacy for South Florida youth and mentorship have earned widespread civic acclaim, including an official proclamation of "Gale Nelson Day" by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and South Florida Business Journal's 2026 Power Leaders in Philanthropy Award.From celebrating 20 years of transformative leadership at Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami to becoming the new voice of the Miami HEAT and receiving prestigious civic and community honors, including the Titan 100, Gale Nelson is having an extraordinary year. Gale continues to demonstrate that his influence extends far beyond any single role.

Suzan McDowell

Circle of One Marketing

+1 305-490-9145

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami President & CEO Gale Nelson Named to Inaugural 2026 Miami Titan 100 News Provided By Circle of One Marketing November 23, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.