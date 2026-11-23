The OtterSpace Weighted Blanket is bead-free, machine washable and covered in soft vegan faux fur.

The OtterSpace Weighted Blanket uses layered fabric instead of glass beads, so it stays even, quiet and machine washable. Black Friday price: $139, 60% off.

- Melissa Smith, PhD, Founder and CEO, OtterSpaceSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OtterSpace, the Seattle sleep company known for its award-winning magnetic blackout curtains, today launched the OtterSpace Weighted Blanket, a 60" × 72" weighted blanket made without beads or pellets. It's available now in two colors, Cloud and Drift, at inotterspace/products/weighted-blanket for a launch price of $139, 60% off the regular price. It's part of OtterSpace's Black Friday sale.Most weighted blankets get their weight from glass or plastic beads sewn into small pockets. Over time, those beads can bunch up in corners, rustle every time you move, and slip out through worn seams. The OtterSpace blanket is built from stacked layers of fabric instead. The weight is spread evenly from edge to edge, there's no noise, and there's nothing to leak. It's covered in soft vegan faux fur made with OEKO-TEXSTANDARD 100 certified materials, and the whole blanket goes in the washing machine. It's also FSA/HSA eligible."Steady, even pressure is one of the simplest ways to tell your body it's safe to slow down," said Melissa Smith, PhD, neuroscientist and founder and CEO of OtterSpace. "Beads shift and pile up, which works against that. Building the weight out of fabric keeps it even, quiet and easy to wash, so it's something you'll actually reach for every night."Many people find steady, even pressure relaxing at the end of the day, and the layered design keeps that pressure consistent across the whole blanket.The weighted blanket joins OtterSpace's Total Blackout Curtain Kit, which uses patented magnetic edges to seal out the light that leaks around the sides of regular curtains. The kit won Best Blackout Curtains in the Parents Best for Baby 2026 awards, and OtterSpace has also been recognized by the PureWow Happy Kid Awards 2026 and the Babies Best Awards 2024.Full product details, common questions and the research behind the blanket are on the OtterSpace Weighted Blanket page.About OtterSpaceOtterSpace makes sleep products grounded in sleep science. Founded in Seattle in 2021 by neuroscientist Melissa Smith, PhD, the Techstars-backed company is best known for its magnetic blackout curtain system, which seals out light at the edges where regular curtains leak. Learn more at inotterspace.

Melissa Smith, PhD

OtterSpace

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OtterSpace Launches a Bead-Free Weighted Blanket Designed by a Sleep Neuroscientist News Provided By OtterSpace November 23, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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