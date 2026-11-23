"Before It Becomes a Case" by Tampa criminal defense attorney Rocky Brancato.

Rocky Brancato, Tampa criminal defense attorney and author of "Before It Becomes a Case," in his downtown Tampa office.

"Before It Becomes a Case" explains, with 230+ legal citations, what Florida families need to know before a young person's mistake becomes a criminal case.

- Rocky Brancato, Esq, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tampa criminal defense attorney Rocky Brancato, founder of The Brancato Law Firm, P.A., has published "Before It Becomes a Case: A Florida Defense Lawyer's Prevention Guide for Parents, Teens, and Young Adults." The book is free to download at brancatolawfirm/before-it-becomes-a-case, where every chapter can also be read online. Paperback ($14.99, ISBN 9798144719100) and Kindle ($2.99) editions are available on Amazon.The book covers the situations that most often turn young people's lives into court cases: questioning by police, school administrators and campus investigators; sexting, sextortion and AI deepfakes; threats made in group chats; weapons and the felony murder rule; alcohol, consent and sexual assault accusations; domestic violence and dating violence; everyday arrests such as shoplifting and driving on a suspended license; the juvenile and adult court systems; college conduct and Title IX proceedings; and diversion programs, sealing and expunging records. Each chapter explains the Florida statutes and court decisions that apply, with citations, and closes with practical steps a family can take."Most cases that derail young lives begin with one decision made in under a minute," Brancato said. "Then the adults around that young person make a second round of decisions, usually with the best of intentions and almost no information. That second round often decides how the story ends. I wrote this book so families have the information before they need it."The book is written for three audiences: parents, teenagers, and young adults between 18 and 25, including college students living away from home for the first time. A chapter on the adult system explains what changes at 18. Another addresses a situation Brancato says ends more young adult futures than almost anything else: a night of drinking that two people later remember differently. The book also explains Florida's age rules for relationships involving 16- and 17-year-olds, and how the felony murder rule can make a driver or lookout responsible for a death they never intended.Brancato has spent more than 25 years in Florida criminal courts and has handled thousands of felony cases, from DUI to the death penalty. He served as Chief Operations Officer of the Hillsborough County Public Defender's Office, overseeing a staff of over 100 attorneys. As the office's training director, he designed training programs that hundreds of Tampa Bay attorneys have completed.His work with young people outside the courtroom shaped the book. He chaired the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Juvenile Justice Advisory Board from 2022 to 2024 and served for years on Hillsborough County's juvenile civil citation committee, which worked to keep first-time juvenile offenses from becoming arrests. As vice chair of the youth and gun violence committee of Safe and Sound Hillsborough from 2015 to 2024, he designed a courtroom mock trial for hundreds of at-risk teenagers, staged in community centers, public schools and the Hillsborough County courthouse. The teens played every role, from defendant and witnesses to judge, lawyers and jury. The University of South Florida surveyed participants before and after each trial, and in nearly every session their views changed."Watching teenagers sit in a real courtroom and see how a few seconds of decision-making gets taken apart in front of a judge and jury changed how they thought about the choices in front of them," Brancato said. "This book is my attempt to give every family that same view without ever setting foot in a courtroom."The book's guidance is deliberately practical. It includes the exact words a young person can use when police or a school official wants to question them, a one-page Family Plan to keep on a phone, a First-Hour Checklist for parents, an incident and deadline log for families dealing with school, police and court at the same time, and a "Start Here" page that sends readers in crisis straight to the right chapter."There is a reason the book is free," Brancato said. "A prevention guide only works if it is in the hands of the family before something happens, not after. Parents, teachers, coaches and counselors are welcome to share it.""I make my living defending people after something has gone wrong," Brancato added. "If this book means fewer parents ever have to call a lawyer like me about their child, I will gladly take that trade. Every case that never happens is a young person who keeps their future."Brancato is also the author of "How to Choose a Major Crimes Attorney, or Any Criminal Defense Attorney for That Matter." He received the Hillsborough County Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers' Julianne M. Holt Torchbearer Award in 2024, holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, and has been selected to Super Lawyers and named to The National Trial Lawyers Top 100.Key facts about the book:. Title: Before It Becomes a Case: A Florida Defense Lawyer's Prevention Guide for Parents, Teens, and Young Adults. Author: Rocky Brancato, Esq., founder of The Brancato Law Firm, P.A., Tampa, Florida. Length: 176 pages, 28 chapters, more than 230 footnotes citing Florida Statutes, Florida court decisions, federal regulations and U.S. Supreme Court cases. Law current as of: November 2026. Formats: free download and free online edition at brancatolawfirm/before-it-becomes-a-case; paperback ($14.99, ISBN 9798144719100) and Kindle ($2.99) on Amazon. Audience: Florida parents, teenagers, college students and young adults ages 18 to 25, and the educators and coaches who work with themAbout The Brancato Law Firm, P.A.The Brancato Law Firm, P.A. is a criminal defense firm in downtown Tampa representing clients in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco Counties in cases ranging from DUI to homicide, including representation during investigations before charges are filed. The firm is at 620 E. Twiggs Street, Suite 205, Tampa, FL 33602. More information is available at brancatolawfirm or by calling (813) 727-7159.This release and the book provide general information about Florida law and are not legal advice.

Rocky Brancato

The Brancato Law Firm, P.A.

(813) 727-7159

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tampa Attorney Rocky Brancato Publishes Free Florida Guide for Parents and Teens News Provided By The Brancato Law Firm, P.A. November 23, 2026, 13:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.