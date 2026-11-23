MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AMS Systems Group introduces Crypto News Network to the financial community. The network is already publishing on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Substack, giving brokers, investment firms, family offices, and anyone following digital assets a way to keep up with the crypto market in the time they have.Watch short-form videos covering market moves, read a quick update, or get a longer story delivered to your inbox. Coverage across all four platforms is free.Crypto News While It's Still NewsAI Studios is the robotic engine behind content development for Crypto News Network. Its proprietary Instant-to-Air technology produces professionally produced short-form news videos and written stories and gets them out in minutes, not hours.Viewers can catch up while developments are still unfolding and get clear explanations of what happened and why it matters.Watch and Read for Free Today- Facebook: Short-form news videos and written market updates.- Instagram: Short-form crypto news videos.- YouTube: Short-form crypto news videos.- Substack: Longer stories delivered by email, including The Morning Edge and The Daily Briefing.Apple Apps Planned for Q1 2027Crypto News Network's Mac, iPhone, and iPad applications are completed and ready for deployment, with launch planned for Q1 2027. The apps bring market information, news, and education together in one place.About AMS Systems Group and Crypto News NetworkCrypto News Network, The Future of Short-Form Crypto News, delivers cryptocurrency news through short-form videos and written stories.Behind the network is AMS Systems Group, a technology entity driven by Ideas, Technology, Media, and Opportunity. AMS Systems Group develops and owns all the intellectual property behind the network, including AI Studios' Instant-to-Air technology, to help build a more connected tomorrow.The AI Studios cryptocurrency, AISIO on Raydium, can be followed on DEX Screener.Follow AMS Systems Group on X for company news and technology developments.Crypto never sleeps, and neither do we.Media ContactAMS Systems Group...pamssystems

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Introducing the Crypto News Network. Available Across All Four Major Social Platforms News Provided By AMS SYSTEMS GROUP November 23, 2026, 13:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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