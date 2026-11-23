Blockwright

An adaptive 3D coding game where children type genuine code and build voxel worlds - guided by an AI "Compass" that re-tunes every lesson to the child.

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blockwright today launched a type-to-build coding platform that teaches children to write real code by building 3D voxel worlds they can see, touch, and play with. Instead of dragging prebuilt blocks, kids type genuine code line by line and watch a town, a pet park, or a rocket yard rise in front of them - turning abstract logic into something concrete and immediately rewarding.At the center of Blockwright is Compass, an AI engine that reads each learner's pace, personality, and difficulties, sorts them into a learner type, and reshapes the same lesson to fit - shorter code bursts for a child who frustrates easily, deeper challenges for one who races ahead - with a parent or teacher always in the loop.Every lesson follows the same tight, roughly 12-minute loop: Type (copy real code against a friendly timer to build keyboard fluency and syntax), Build (each line runs instantly and the 3D world assembles live), and Play (kids use what they made - teach a dog to fetch, open a door, remix the town). The curriculum spans ten worlds covering sequence, loops, variables, functions, conditionals, events, lists, math, nested loops, and parameters.Blockwright is available today to families and schools, in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Families start free with the first worlds and subscribe for the full curriculum; schools roster whole classes and give teachers a live view of each learner's progress."Every child can succeed - they don't need to be pushed harder, they need to be met," said Hiro Nakashima, founder of Blockwright. "We built the coding class we wish we'd had: one where the logic lands through the fingers before it's ever abstract, and where the lesson bends to the child instead of the other way around."About BlockwrightBlockwright is a type-to-build coding platform for children ages 6–12 that teaches real code through 3D building and play, adapting each lesson to the individual learner. It is available to families and schools in English, Spanish, and Portuguese at blockwright.Media ContactHiro NakashimaBlockwright...ol

Hiro Nakashima

Blockwright

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Kids write real code against the clock - and every line raises a 3D world, block by block. Houses go up. Dogs come running.

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Blockwright Launches Type-to-Build Coding Platform That Teaches Kids Real Code News Provided By Blockwright November 23, 2026, 13:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Technology



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