MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A treasure trove from an Irish peer's family leads more than 280 lots of jewellery and watches at The Christmas Auction at Sloane Street Auctions on December 3. Consigned from their ancestral home in London, which they have kept since the 19th century, they are expected to help take the sale total to more than £1 million.The collection features a number of gifts from Middle Eastern Royalty, including the Emir of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman and the King of Jordan.A yellow metal flower cluster presentation necklace, bangle, earrings and ring parure was a gift from Kuwait. In 18 ct gold, it is expected to fetch £8,000-12,000.Another highlight from the London treasure trove is a two-row graduated natural pearl necklace presented by the Emir of Bahrain and pitched at £5,000-7,000, while the Sultanate of Oman presented him with a Red Cross enamel and diamond brooch by Mikhail Perlin (1860-1903) for Carl Fabergé. It has the Red Cross set within a rose-cut diamond surround, the whole mounted in gold and silver and estimated at £3,000-5,000.One of the most striking lots from the Irish peer's collection is a ruby and diamond bangle set in 18 ct gold. Designed by Kutchinsky & Co, c.1961, it has hopes of £8,000-10,000.A c.1820 diamond Maltese Cross brooch mounted in silver and gold together with an antique small antique diamond-set bale is guided at £3,000-4,000.Among the extensive silver consignment is another Royal gift to the same recipient: a Jezler silver cigar box gifted by King Hussein I of Jordan in 1994 to a member of the family, a British knight of the realm. The planished silver box has the Royal Jordanian crest and King Hussein's signature to the lid. It comes in its original fitted outer box, with hopes of £300-500.Wider jewellery highlights in the auction include a c.1900 Art Nouveau bar-link gold and enamelled necklace set with pearls and suspended enamel moths. Thought to have been designed by Eugène Feuillâtre (1870-1916) for Lalique while he was head of the company's enamel workshop, the 49cm long necklace is estimated at £15,000-20,000.A c.1980 diamond and gem-set cross pendant of Continental origin comes with a guide of £30,000-40,000. One side of the 8.5cm long cross is decorated with princess-cut diamond squares and has a pavé-set brilliant cut diamond outer border. The other side is set with Padparadscha and multicolour sapphire, tsavorite diamonds, in a fantastical design.A c.1960s Van Cleef and Arpels rare yellow gold and moulded horn ram's head bangle and ring are estimated together at £20,000-30,000. The finely sculpted heads are in 18ct gold and signed Van Cleef and Arpels. They come in a leather suede Van Cleef and Arpels case.Colombian emeralds feature strongly across the sale, with a c.1940 Art Deco emerald and diamond ring expected to make £20,000-30,000. The rectangular-shaped cut-cornered emerald is claw-set in platinum, with single baguette-cut diamond shoulders.An emerald, diamond and 18ct gold cluster necklace pitched at £14,000-18,000 has an approximate total weight of 30 cts in emeralds, while that for the diamonds is 20 cts. A complementary Colombian emerald and diamond dress ring is expected to fetch £2,000-3,000.Gold also makes its mark, starting with a magnificent 18ct gold emerald, diamond and black onyx panther bangle. The panther heads are crafted in yellow gold, with large cabochon emerald eyes, black onyx nose and pavé-set brilliant-cut diamond crown.Signed 'Asprey' and hallmarked 750, it comes in a suede Asprey case and has hopes of £10,000-20,000.An 18ct gold and gem-set byzantine-style necklace by Alexandros is divided into wirework and bead sections, each with collet-set rubies and sapphires, and all on a flexible herringbone-link chain. Presented in an original Alexandros case, it is estimated at £9,000-12,000.A whole section of the sale dedicated to Belle Epoque and Art Deco jewels offers significant highlights including a French Art Deco sapphire and diamond line bracelet set to the centre with an oval-shaped sapphire of around 5.5 cts, with a tapering line of calibré-cut sapphires surrounded by small diamonds to each side. Finely mounted in platinum, it comes in a fitted case, guided at £6,000-8,000. A complementary French Art Deco sapphire and diamond dress ring, dating to around 1925, should sell for £2,500-3,500.One of the most eye-catching pieces is an Art Deco ruby and diamond brooch in the shape of a hummingbird. The body is pavé-set with diamonds and has calibré bufftop ruby detail and tail. A single cabochon ruby forms the head, with small diamonds for the eyes. Mounted in platinum and 5.3cm wide, it is priced at £7,000-10,000.Of more classical design is a pair of c.1940 diamond earrings by Cartier. Set as a scroll design, each earring is set to the centre with a single old European-cut diamond, within scrolls of graduated brilliant-cut diamonds. The outer borders are set with baguette-cut diamonds. Mounted in platinum, the guide is £8,000-12,000.Among the watches is a particularly striking modern design by Gilbert Albert for Patek Philippe: an 18 ct gold Ricochet pocket watch dating to c.1962, whose asymmetrical features make it a miniature work of modern sculpture. It has an estimate of £5,000-7,000.“Alongside the art in this auction, by the likes of Picasso, Magritte, Dérain and Cocteau, this is one of the most exclusive and valuable catalogues of highlights we have ever brought to sale,” said Daniel Hunt, owner of Sloane Street Auctions.“We even have a wonderful sketch by Queen Victoria of her pet dachshund. This is a Christmas sale that offers that special something for a loved one at this time of year.”Live online bidding is available via Sloane Street Auctions' website atFor further information contact... Tel 07968 952850Please find high res images here:Image courtesy of Sloane Street AuctionsCaptionsMoth necklace (Lot 177)A c.1900 Art Nouveau bar-link gold and enamelled necklace by Eugène Feuillâtre (1870-1916) for Lalique – £15,000-20,000.Cross (Lot 178)A c.1980 diamond and gem-set cross pendant – £30,000-40,000.Ram's head (Lot 212)A c.1960s Van Cleef and Arpels rare yellow gold and moulded horn ram's head bangle and ring – £20,000-30,000.Ring A (Lot 213)A c.1940 Art Deco Colombian emerald and diamond ring – £20,000-30,000.Necklace A (Lot 182)An emerald, diamond and 18ct gold cluster necklace – £14,000-18,000.Necklace B (Lot 184)An 18ct gold and gem-set byzantine-style necklace by Alexandros – £9,000-12,000.Bracelet (Lot 196)A French Art Deco sapphire and diamond line bracelet set to the centre with an oval-shaped sapphire of around 5.5 cts – £6,000-8,000.Ring C (Lot 194)A French Art Deco sapphire and diamond dress ring – £2,500-3,500.Brooch (Lot 201)Art Deco ruby and diamond brooch in the shape of a hummingbird – £7,000-10,000.Earrings (Lot 203)A pair of c.1940 diamond earrings by Cartier – £8,000-12,000.Watch (Lot 281)Gilbert Albert for Patek Philippe: an 18 ct gold Ricochet pocket watch dating to c.1962 – £5,000-7,000.Gifts to the knight of the realm from the Irish peer's collectionCigar box (Lot 282)Jezler silver cigar box gifted by King Hussein I of Jordan in 1994 to a British knight of the realm – £300-500.KuwaitYellow metal flower cluster presentation necklace, bangle, earrings and ring parure from Kuwait – £8,000-12,000.BahrainTwo-row graduated natural pearl necklace presented by the Emir of Bahrain – £5,000-7,000.OmanRed Cross enamel and diamond brooch by Mikhail Perlin (1860-1903) for Carl Fabergé, a gift from the Sultanate of Oman – £3,000-5,000.RubyRuby and diamond bangle set in 18 ct gold by Kutchinsky & Co, c.1961 – £8,000-10,000.MaltaA c.1820 diamond Maltese Cross brooch mounted in silver and gold together with an antique small antique diamond-set bale is guided at £3,000-4,000.About Sloane Street AuctionsSloane Street Auctions was founded by Mr Daniel Hunt after spending over 30 years as a high-profile gallery owner and dealer, based at his galleries in Lower Sloane Street, London. Daniel Hunt's intimate knowledge of the upper tiers of the art and antique sectors throughout millennia, from BC to 2022, provides Sloane Street Auctions with unprecedented access to private collections worldwide and the best of access to specific expertise.Sloane Street Auctions' primary objective is to work with both our buyers and sellers to provide the art market access to the rarest objects and art - from Classical Antiquities, Icons and Old Masters, right through to the YBAs and beyond.Sloane Street Auctions takes great pleasure in dealing with people. We aim to provide a seamless and pleasant service, whether buying or selling. Our vision is to unearth the world's greatest treasures and to match them with the world's greatest collectors, whether an occasional buyer or a seasoned connoisseur. Sloane Street Auctions prides itself in providing the highest level of client service and discretion.With Daniel's contacts spanning over 40 countries worldwide, accumulated over a lifetime in the industry, Sloane Street Auctions empowers our community of connoisseurs and collectors to acquire and consign the greatest of fine art and objects at a highly competitive rate.With Daniel Hunt's expertise in curating some of the most renowned private collections worldwide, Sloane Street Auctions has the ability to source a wide variety of extraordinary pieces. Sloane Street Auctions' concentrates on, but is not limited to, Old Master Drawings and Paintings, European Furniture and Works of Art, Impressionist Art, Modern and Contemporary Art, Photography and Private Sales.

Julia Macquisten

Lucas Field Media

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