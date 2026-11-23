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Terzo Unveils Enhanced Nirvanai Platform to Assist Enterprises Save Millions

23.11.2026 / 14:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate America is Leaving Millions on the Table, This AI Platform is Finding Millions in Savings As corporate cost-cutting intensifies, Terzo's AI-powered platform builds on more than $1 billion in reported customer savings, helping enterprises uncover hidden costs, negotiate smarter and recover money they're owed. LOS ANGELES, CA - November 23, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Companies are under growing pressure to control expenses, but some of their biggest savings opportunities may be hiding in the supplier contracts and invoices they already have. According to recent research from Grant Thornton, 49% of finance leaders are targeting vendor and supplier costs for reductions, up from 29% in the previous quarter. The findings highlight a growing challenge for corporate America: protecting profit margins while continuing to invest in technology, innovation and growth. Yet identifying where money is being lost can be extraordinarily difficult. Large enterprises manage thousands of supplier relationships across disconnected financial systems, making it challenging to detect overpayments, missed rebates, unfavorable pricing and opportunities to renegotiate contracts. One company addressing this problem is Terzo Technologies Inc., which is introducing a new generation of AI-powered Savings Agents through the relaunch of its Nirvanai Platform. Terzo reports more than $1 billion in realized customer savings, including $325 million in 2026 for a single Fortune 50 company, demonstrating the potential financial impact of applying AI to enterprise supplier spending. “Enterprises don't have a data problem. They have an intelligence problem,” said Brandon Card, CEO and founder of Terzo.“For the last several years, we've used AI to create trustworthy, structured spend data for our customers. But we gave them so much data, they couldn't act on all of it. So we built agentic workflows that run across all of that financial data, so people know exactly where to focus their time.” The Hidden Cost of Corporate Spending For many businesses, cutting expenses is no longer simply about reducing budgets. It is about understanding where money is already being wasted. Supplier contracts, invoices and spending records often sit in disconnected systems, leaving finance and procurement teams without a complete picture of what their organizations agreed to pay, what they are actually paying and where potential savings exist. Traditional manual reviews and periodic audits can leave significant financial opportunities undiscovered, particularly when companies manage thousands of contracts and supplier relationships. Nirvanai addresses this challenge by connecting and analyzing contracts, invoices and spending data, helping organizations identify potential savings and translate financial insights into action. AI Agents That Find, Negotiate and Recover Money The relaunched Nirvanai platform introduces expanded Savings Agents designed to continuously analyze supplier relationships and identify opportunities across three key areas: Reduce costs: Identify supplier consolidation opportunities, pricing discrepancies and unnecessary expenses that may otherwise go unnoticed. Negotiate smarter: Analyze existing agreements, spending patterns and renewal opportunities to help procurement teams strengthen their negotiating positions and secure more favorable terms. Recover money: Detect potential overcharges, missed credits, rebates and warranty-related opportunities to help companies recover funds they may be owed. Unlike traditional financial dashboards that primarily present information, Nirvanai's agents are designed to prioritize opportunities based on financial impact and provide supporting evidence from the underlying contracts, invoices and calculations. “Nirvanai Savings Agents are finding opportunities that would take humans years to uncover,” said Card.“Companies hire consultants to find this money. It's expensive, it's slow, and when they leave, you're left with a deck. Our agents do that work in a matter of minutes, and they keep working long after the consultants are gone.” Turning Financial Intelligence Into Measurable Results Identifying potential savings is only the first step. Capturing them requires coordination, informed decisions and follow-through. The expanded Nirvanai platform introduces several collaborative capabilities to help finance and procurement teams move from analysis to execution. Insights ranks financial opportunities and recommends next steps. Chat Assistant answers questions about suppliers, contracts and spending, with supporting source documents. Projects enables teams to collaborate with AI agents on negotiations and savings initiatives, while Artifacts converts findings into briefs, financial analyses and leadership reports. The platform also tracks savings outcomes, helping organizations measure the financial impact of their decisions. “Procurement teams shouldn't have to spend their days playing data detective,” said Spencer Ross, director of global sales at Terzo.“Nirvanai shows where money is being lost, the evidence behind it and a clear path to action.” As enterprises increasingly demand measurable returns from AI investments, Terzo is focusing on a direct financial application: helping companies identify and capture savings from money they are already spending. “The companies that use AI to spend smarter will be the ones that win,” said Card.“We're turning AI into a money-finding machine for the enterprise.” To learn more, visit . About Terzo Terzo is an AI financial intelligence company serving enterprise finance and procurement teams. Its Nirvanai Platform connects contracts, invoices, and spending data to uncover savings opportunities across supplier relationships. Founded in 2020, Terzo operates in the United States, Canada, and India. Media contact:

Heather Silverman

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News Source: Search Atlas

23.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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