Royalty Management Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Reports 66% Revenue Growth and Positive Net Income for Third Quarter 2026

23.11.2026 / 14:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Higher Environmental Services Volume Drove Quarterly Revenue to $2.16 Million The Company Continued to Pursue Opportunities in Rare Earths, Compute Infrastructure and Intellectual Property FISHERS, IN - November 23, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” or the“Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce today its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. For the third quarter, revenue increased 66% year over year to $2.16 million, led primarily by higher volume at its RMC Environmental Services subsidiary, with a smaller contribution from royalties derived from intellectual property investments. The Company reported net income of $19,451, compared with a net loss of $208,848 in the prior-year quarter. Financial highlights for the third quarter 2026 include:

Revenue rose to $2.16 million from $1.30 million in the prior-year quarter. Environmental services revenue increased 67% to $2.13 million from $1.28 million.

Gross profit was $85,739, compared with $146,136 a year earlier. Lower operating expenses helped keep the operating loss near $98,400, approximately flat year over year.

Net income improved by $228,299 year over year. The Company recorded a $71,441 gain on those adjustments, compared with a $149,710 loss in the prior-year quarter. Nine-month revenue increased 58% to $5.63 million from $3.55 million. The nine-month net loss narrowed to $257,687 from $317,131. “Our priorities are to build on the growth and expansion in a number of our royalty investments, improve our margins as other royalties start to get generated from underlying investments, such as our intellectual property investment in ReElement Technologies, and pursue opportunities where we can earn royalties from other rare earth processing technology or mineral extraction,” said Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Management Holding Corporation.“We are also very excited to start some initial cryptocurrency revenues this coming fourth quarter from our subsidiary, The Vault Holding, which has commenced some of its initial operations.” Portfolio and operating priorities Rare earths and critical minerals. Royalty Management supports patent development at ReElement Technologies Corporation through an agreement that provides for royalties on qualifying sales resulting from ReElement's use or licensing of the covered intellectual property. The arrangement gives Royalty Management a way to participate in the commercialization of rare earth and critical mineral processing technologies. ReElement has commenced sales under these patents in the second half of 2026 and as a result, Royalty Management has started receiving royalty payments. The Company anticipates this royalty income to grow substantially starting in the next 12-24 months as ReElement Technologies rapidly expands its production and revenues at its large-scale facility in Marion, Indiana, as well as other expansion projects at ReElement. Environmental services. Higher activity at RMC Environmental Services drove some of the quarter's revenue growth. The Company's focus is to build on that demand while improving margins as service volume grows. Compute infrastructure. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Vault Holding Corporation, Royalty Management is evaluating sites and power access to support potential AI and high-performance computing infrastructure. Those evaluations will inform where and how the Company pursues development. In September, The Vault announced that it had acquired four next-generation Antminers for an initial testing program at a potential second operating site. The program is intended to validate the site for cryptocurrency mining and initial mining has since begun at one of its controlled sites. Royalty Management's complete unaudited financial statements and accompanying disclosures are included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and investors are encouraged to read the entire report. About Royalty Management Holding Corporation Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit . Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. Company Contact:

Thomas Sauve

Chief Executive Officer



(646) 245-2465 SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation View the original release on

News Source: Royalty Management Holding Corp.

23.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

