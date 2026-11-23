MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Nov 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh wants strong and lasting maritime partnerships with the countries of Southeast Asia and is ready to work with them on maritime connectivity, technology, clean energy and skill development, said State Minister for HRD, IT & Electronics, Nara Lokesh.

Addressing the ASEAN–India Maritime Conclave, organised by India Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs here on Monday, Lokesh said that Andhra Pradesh has a coastline of about 1,053 km, one of the longest in India. Under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's leadership, the State is working to become a major maritime and industrial gateway.

The State has proposed a major shipbuilding cluster at Dugarajapatnam with an investment of about Rs 30,000 crore. Just last week, five maritime MoUs worth about Rs 7,500 crore were signed in Visakhapatnam, covering port expansion, logistics, specialised terminals and ship repair. "Our main goal is to connect ports with industries, and industries with global markets," Lokesh said.

The minister noted that Visakhapatnam has a great maritime history. It is home to the headquarters of India's Eastern Naval Command, and today it is also growing into an important centre for trade and technology.

“Our ties with Southeast Asia go back centuries. Long before modern transport, traders and scholars travelled between our coasts, exchanging goods, knowledge and culture. Ancient ports such as Kalingapatnam and Machilipatnam played a key role in these ties. The sea was once our first highway. Today, through modern ports, digital technology and clean energy, we have the chance to make that bond even stronger,” he said

Lokesh revealed that Visakhapatnam Port handled a record 91.17 million tonnes of cargo last financial year, a growth of about 10%. Four new ports are under construction at Ramayapatnam, Mulapeta, Machilipatnam and Kakinada. They will improve transport connectivity and support industries in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states.

Digital connectivity is becoming central to the ocean economy, and Visakhapatnam is emerging as a key centre for it, Lokesh said. Google has announced a $15 billion investment in Visakhapatnam to build a gigawatt-scale AI hub, data centres and international subsea cable connectivity. Three international subsea cables will land in the city. The foundation stone has been laid for Visakhapatnam's first open cable landing station, being developed by Sify at Rushikonda.

"The seas that carry our trade are now also the routes for the subsea cables that connect the digital world. As IT and Electronics Minister, I see huge potential in using AI and digital technology at our ports. Smart ports can cut delays, improve safety and make logistics more efficient," said Lokesh.

He said the State is also strengthening electronics manufacturing at Sri City and Tirupati, and construction has begun on a semiconductor assembly and testing facility under the India Semiconductor Mission at Tarluvada near Visakhapatnam. With strong ports, better digital infrastructure and growing manufacturing, Andhra Pradesh can become an important partner in ASEAN supply chains.

He told the conclave that the AP Maritime Policy sets a target of training 5,000 maritime professionals by 2028. The State wants to prepare its ITIs, Andhra University and other institutions to give young people jobs in shipbuilding, marine engineering, logistics and maritime technology.

Lokesh stated that the State is working with Sagar Defence Engineering to develop unmanned maritime systems at Juvvaladinne, and has invited the company to explore setting up a skill development centre there in partnership with IIT Tirupati and Andhra University. These technologies will improve maritime security and port protection and also help fishermen.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, India Foundation president Dr Ram Madhav, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, ambassadors of various countries and ASEAN delegates attended the event.