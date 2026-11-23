MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 23 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government, accusing it of using horse-trading, police intimidation and coercion to capture local governing bodies despite receiving a clear public mandate against the party.

Speaking to reporters at his residence, 49 Civil Lines, before leaving for Jodhpur, Gehlot alleged that the BJP was attempting to install its own Pradhans in Panchayat Samitis where it lacked the numbers, while the police were being deployed to pressure Congress candidates.

"The public has defeated them, but now they are trying to install their own Pradhans through horse-trading and police coercion. The Bhajanlal government has crossed all limits. Nothing like this has ever happened in the history of Rajasthan," Gehlot said.

He alleged that the BJP, despite having just one member in a particular Panchayat Samiti against 18 Congress and independent members, was attempting to secure the Pradhan's post through manipulation.

Gehlot further claimed that police personnel were visiting the homes of Congress candidates and threatening them with demolition of their houses or closure of their hotels.

He alleged that the local Station House Officer had also visited a location where Congress candidates were assembled and threatened them on three separate occasions.

"The government is resorting to pressure tactics because it cannot accept the public's verdict. Instead of respecting the mandate, it is trying to manufacture victories through intimidation," he said.

Targeting the BJP over developments in Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's home district, Gehlot alleged that the Congress had secured a clear mandate there as well, but attempts were being made to manipulate the outcome.

He claimed that two people had been abducted to curb news of the BJP's defeat in the Chief Minister's own district from coming to light.

"Even in the Chief Minister's home district, where the public has given its verdict, horse-trading is taking place. What message does this government want to send?" Gehlot asked.

Taking a dig at the BJP's efforts to secure control of local bodies, he said that where Congress and independent candidates had together won 18 out of 19 seats, the BJP might as well declare all the seats its own so that it could claim a victory. Gehlot said the BJP government should examine the reasons behind its electoral setbacks rather than resorting to political manipulation.

"The public has handed them a crushing defeat, and this is being discussed across the country. Yet they have no shame. If they had any political understanding, they would introspect, identify why they are losing, take corrective measures and work to regain public confidence. That is how democracy functions," he said.