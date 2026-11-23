MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 23 (IANS) IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, who is currently on Awaiting Posting Orders (APO) status, has approached the Supreme Court seeking relief in connection with the purchase of 64 villas/cottages from a single company.

In his petition, Agrawal has sought a stay on the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation, protection from arrest, and a halt to any other coercive action against him.

The Supreme Court has not yet fixed a date for the hearing, although it is expected to take place this week. Earlier, Agrawal had challenged the ACB investigation in the Rajasthan High Court but failed to obtain any interim relief.

In his Supreme Court petition, Agrawal has claimed that he has been falsely implicated in the case.

His arguments are understood to be similar to those presented before the High Court. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, ensuring that its position is heard before the Court passes any order on Agrawal's petition.

On November 17, Shikhar Agrawal approached the Rajasthan High Court challenging the ACB investigation against him. During the hearing on November 19, the Court declined to grant him interim relief. The High Court issued a notice to the state government, seeking its response, and scheduled the next hearing for December 18.

IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, his wife, IPS officer Prashakha Mathur, their two sons, and his parents-in-law were accused of purchasing 40 villas/cottages from a single company over a period of approximately two and a half years.

On November 18, the ACB registered a case against Agrawal and the owners of Goyal Fashions Private Limited, which operates Ananta Resorts.

The FIR also names Mukund Sharan Goyal, director of Goyal Fashions Private Limited, Managing Director Sanjay Goyal, and others as accused. The ACB had earlier initiated a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) on October 31 to investigate the purchase of 40 villa-cottages by Agrawal and his family.

During the investigation, the agency found that Agrawal had allegedly purchased 24 villas at Ananta Resort in Jaipur in the names of his two sons in October. The reported purchase price was Rs 11 lakh per villa, while the company's brochure listed the price at Rs 59 lakh per villa.

Following this discovery, the total number of villas purchased by Agrawal and his family reportedly rose from 40 to 64. After returning from abroad, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Shikhar Agrawal submitted his statement to the ACB on November 16, presenting his version of the matter.

The statement reportedly included details of assets owned by him, his wife, and other family members. It also disclosed the purchase of 24 villas in Jaipur in the names of his two sons on October 15 this year.