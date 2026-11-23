MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 23 (IANS) A comprehensive national policy proposal seeking to integrate family planning, parental welfare, child development, women's empowerment and social justice has been submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for consideration.

The proposal for establishing the National Family Planning, Parental Welfare and Child Development Mission (NFPCDM) for 2027–2037 was submitted by S. Mohanadass Hegde, Member of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission, Government of Karnataka.

The proposed 10-year mission aims to establish an integrated national framework connecting voluntary family planning, responsible parenthood, maternal and reproductive healthcare, parental welfare, child development, women's empowerment and family economic security.

The proposal emphasises that family planning should extend beyond population stabilisation and serve as an instrument to improve public health, reduce poverty, strengthen families and develop the country's future human capital.

Its key objectives include promoting informed and voluntary reproductive choices, improving maternal healthcare and childcare, strengthening children's nutrition, education and protection, and empowering women through skill development, employment and financial independence.

It also proposes facilitating eligible citizens in accessing existing reservation benefits, affirmative-action measures, scholarships, educational opportunities and welfare schemes.

Among the initiatives suggested are an Integrated National Family Development Framework, a Comprehensive Parental Welfare Package, a Child Development Savings and Education Support Scheme, and a National Family Welfare and Population Development Dashboard.

The proposal recommends implementing the mission over 10 years, from 2027 to 2037, with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare serving as the nodal ministry in coordination with other central ministries and state governments.

Emphasising constitutional safeguards, the proposal upholds reproductive autonomy, privacy, non-discrimination and equal opportunities for every child irrespective of family size. It clarifies that it does not advocate compulsory family-size restrictions or changes to existing reservation policies.

The proposal has been submitted for preliminary examination of its policy, legal, administrative and financial feasibility and for consideration by the Union government.

Its broader vision is to shift the focus from family planning to family development and from population stabilisation to human capital development, to build healthier families and a stronger India by 2037.