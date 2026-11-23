Tinubu Reveals Water Crisis Hit Presidential Villa During Shave
(MENAFN) Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has acknowledged that the country's persistent electricity and water shortages extend to the presidential residence, revealing that he once experienced a water outage while shaving at the official villa in the capital, Abuja.
The president made the remarks on Sunday during a special prayer gathering hosted by members of his family at the Yoruba Tennis Club in Lagos. The event also provided an opportunity for him to seek support for his bid for re-election in the 2027 general elections.
Recounting an incident from the previous week, Tinubu said the disruption occurred at Aso Rock, the presidential villa, highlighting that even the country's highest official residence is not immune to infrastructure problems.
“On Wednesday of last week, I was shaving and the water went off ... in the villa. You won't know punishment dey there too,” he said, using a Nigerian Pidgin expression to emphasize that the inconvenience also affects the presidential residence.
Tinubu pledged to tackle Nigeria's persistent infrastructure shortcomings, particularly the unreliable supply of electricity and water, promising improvements in essential public services.
“We will correct all these: no light, no water, no electricity, no development. We have only just started. We can do it, and we will do it for Nigeria,” he said.
His comments have renewed attention on Nigeria's longstanding infrastructure problems, with inconsistent electricity and limited access to public water supplies continuing to disrupt daily life for households, businesses and government institutions.
With the Jan. 16, 2027 presidential election approaching, Tinubu's administration faces mounting scrutiny over its economic management and efforts to improve the delivery of basic public services.
The president made the remarks on Sunday during a special prayer gathering hosted by members of his family at the Yoruba Tennis Club in Lagos. The event also provided an opportunity for him to seek support for his bid for re-election in the 2027 general elections.
Recounting an incident from the previous week, Tinubu said the disruption occurred at Aso Rock, the presidential villa, highlighting that even the country's highest official residence is not immune to infrastructure problems.
“On Wednesday of last week, I was shaving and the water went off ... in the villa. You won't know punishment dey there too,” he said, using a Nigerian Pidgin expression to emphasize that the inconvenience also affects the presidential residence.
Tinubu pledged to tackle Nigeria's persistent infrastructure shortcomings, particularly the unreliable supply of electricity and water, promising improvements in essential public services.
“We will correct all these: no light, no water, no electricity, no development. We have only just started. We can do it, and we will do it for Nigeria,” he said.
His comments have renewed attention on Nigeria's longstanding infrastructure problems, with inconsistent electricity and limited access to public water supplies continuing to disrupt daily life for households, businesses and government institutions.
With the Jan. 16, 2027 presidential election approaching, Tinubu's administration faces mounting scrutiny over its economic management and efforts to improve the delivery of basic public services.
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