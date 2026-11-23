Zelenskyy Pushes NATO Membership as Ukraine's Best Security Option
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy argued on Monday that granting Ukraine full membership in NATO would provide a more effective security solution than establishing alternative guarantees based on Article 5 of the alliance's founding treaty, which commits members to collective defense.
Speaking to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly through a video link, Zelenskyy described NATO membership as a potentially more dependable and less expensive way to secure Ukraine against future threats.
"If Article 5-like security guarantees are already widely regarded as one of the key conditions for a secure peace after this war, why not simply say out loud what so many people are thinking?" he said.
"Wouldn't it be more effective simply to admit Ukraine to NATO? Wouldn't that be better for all of us, for everyone? Wouldn't it be cheaper to implement? And wouldn't it be more reliable when it comes to actually guaranteeing security?" he asked.
Zelenskyy questioned how proposed security arrangements based on Article 5 would operate, raising concerns over which countries would defend Ukraine if it came under attack, what actions its partners would take, whether foreign troops would be deployed on Ukrainian territory and how much the arrangements would cost.
He also questioned whether such guarantees could deliver tangible results in practice.
"These are not easy questions. And so far, we have not heard clear, specific answers, with all due respect to such ideas," he said, adding that Kyiv was continuing efforts to secure concrete responses.
The Ukrainian leader further highlighted the military expertise his country has developed during its war with Russia, which began in February 2022, arguing that NATO members could benefit from Ukraine's battlefield experience.
He pointed to the performance of Ukrainian forces in operations across land, sea and air, emphasizing that Kyiv was prepared to share its knowledge and integrate its experience into NATO's military capabilities.
Russia, meanwhile, maintains that Ukraine's accession to the NATO military alliance is unacceptable.
Speaking to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly through a video link, Zelenskyy described NATO membership as a potentially more dependable and less expensive way to secure Ukraine against future threats.
"If Article 5-like security guarantees are already widely regarded as one of the key conditions for a secure peace after this war, why not simply say out loud what so many people are thinking?" he said.
"Wouldn't it be more effective simply to admit Ukraine to NATO? Wouldn't that be better for all of us, for everyone? Wouldn't it be cheaper to implement? And wouldn't it be more reliable when it comes to actually guaranteeing security?" he asked.
Zelenskyy questioned how proposed security arrangements based on Article 5 would operate, raising concerns over which countries would defend Ukraine if it came under attack, what actions its partners would take, whether foreign troops would be deployed on Ukrainian territory and how much the arrangements would cost.
He also questioned whether such guarantees could deliver tangible results in practice.
"These are not easy questions. And so far, we have not heard clear, specific answers, with all due respect to such ideas," he said, adding that Kyiv was continuing efforts to secure concrete responses.
The Ukrainian leader further highlighted the military expertise his country has developed during its war with Russia, which began in February 2022, arguing that NATO members could benefit from Ukraine's battlefield experience.
He pointed to the performance of Ukrainian forces in operations across land, sea and air, emphasizing that Kyiv was prepared to share its knowledge and integrate its experience into NATO's military capabilities.
Russia, meanwhile, maintains that Ukraine's accession to the NATO military alliance is unacceptable.
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