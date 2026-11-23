Armenia Constitution Draft Could Unlock Azerbaijan Peace Deal
(MENAFN) A proposed constitutional overhaul in Armenia could pave the way for a long-awaited peace agreement with Azerbaijan by eliminating a major source of contention between the two South Caucasus nations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said Monday.
Speaking at a press conference in Baku, Bayramov welcomed Armenia's move toward adopting a new constitution that would no longer refer to its 1990 Declaration of Independence.
"Our country has repeatedly stated that signing a peace agreement would become possible once Armenia removes its territorial claims against Azerbaijan from its constitution," he said.
Addressing the recently published draft, the Azerbaijani foreign minister pointed to the absence of territorial claims against Azerbaijan as an encouraging sign.
"What is of interest to Azerbaijan is that such claims are absent from the draft of the new constitution. This is a positive development. Once this issue is finally resolved, it will be possible to sign a peace agreement," he said.
A key feature of the proposed constitutional changes is the removal of references to Armenia's 1990 Declaration of Independence, a document containing provisions related to territories at the center of the dispute between the two countries.
Baku has repeatedly argued that references to Nagorno-Karabakh in the declaration represent a significant barrier to implementing the peace agreement signed by the neighboring countries last year. From Azerbaijan's perspective, adopting the revised constitution would eliminate this obstacle.
However, the proposed changes still face a parliamentary hurdle before they can proceed to a public referendum. The initiative requires approval from at least two-thirds of lawmakers. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's ruling party currently controls 64 parliamentary seats and needs at least six more votes to secure the necessary majority.
Tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia date back to 1991, when Armenian forces took control of Karabakh, an internationally recognized Azerbaijani territory, along with seven surrounding regions.
Azerbaijan reclaimed most of the occupied territories during a 44-day conflict in autumn 2020. The fighting concluded with a Russian-mediated ceasefire agreement, creating an opportunity for the two sides to pursue normalization and establish their shared border.
In September 2023, Baku completed its takeover of Karabakh, establishing full control over the region.
Speaking at a press conference in Baku, Bayramov welcomed Armenia's move toward adopting a new constitution that would no longer refer to its 1990 Declaration of Independence.
"Our country has repeatedly stated that signing a peace agreement would become possible once Armenia removes its territorial claims against Azerbaijan from its constitution," he said.
Addressing the recently published draft, the Azerbaijani foreign minister pointed to the absence of territorial claims against Azerbaijan as an encouraging sign.
"What is of interest to Azerbaijan is that such claims are absent from the draft of the new constitution. This is a positive development. Once this issue is finally resolved, it will be possible to sign a peace agreement," he said.
A key feature of the proposed constitutional changes is the removal of references to Armenia's 1990 Declaration of Independence, a document containing provisions related to territories at the center of the dispute between the two countries.
Baku has repeatedly argued that references to Nagorno-Karabakh in the declaration represent a significant barrier to implementing the peace agreement signed by the neighboring countries last year. From Azerbaijan's perspective, adopting the revised constitution would eliminate this obstacle.
However, the proposed changes still face a parliamentary hurdle before they can proceed to a public referendum. The initiative requires approval from at least two-thirds of lawmakers. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's ruling party currently controls 64 parliamentary seats and needs at least six more votes to secure the necessary majority.
Tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia date back to 1991, when Armenian forces took control of Karabakh, an internationally recognized Azerbaijani territory, along with seven surrounding regions.
Azerbaijan reclaimed most of the occupied territories during a 44-day conflict in autumn 2020. The fighting concluded with a Russian-mediated ceasefire agreement, creating an opportunity for the two sides to pursue normalization and establish their shared border.
In September 2023, Baku completed its takeover of Karabakh, establishing full control over the region.
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