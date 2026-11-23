Germany Sounds Alarm Over Baltic Tensions After Drone Strike
(MENAFN) Germany has warned against rising tensions in the Baltic Sea following an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian cargo vessel in the Gulf of Finland, stressing that regional stability and security must be preserved.
“We are also monitoring the attacks on Russian ships in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea. There, too, we are seeing an increase in military activity. We have no interest in seeing an escalation in the Baltic Sea region. Stability and security in this region are of the utmost importance to us,” government spokesman Stefan Kornelius told reporters during a press briefing in Berlin.
Asked whether Berlin had cautioned Kyiv against allowing the conflict to expand into additional geographical areas, Kornelius said: “We’ve expressed our concern about stability, and we want to leave it at that.”
The Russian cargo vessel Sparta II caught fire on Saturday after being struck by drones. Following the incident, the ship drifted out of Estonia's exclusive economic zone and into Finland's corresponding maritime zone before eventually entering Finnish territorial waters.
Finland's armed forces assessed that Ukraine was “likely” responsible for the attack, according to media reports.
“We are also monitoring the attacks on Russian ships in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea. There, too, we are seeing an increase in military activity. We have no interest in seeing an escalation in the Baltic Sea region. Stability and security in this region are of the utmost importance to us,” government spokesman Stefan Kornelius told reporters during a press briefing in Berlin.
Asked whether Berlin had cautioned Kyiv against allowing the conflict to expand into additional geographical areas, Kornelius said: “We’ve expressed our concern about stability, and we want to leave it at that.”
The Russian cargo vessel Sparta II caught fire on Saturday after being struck by drones. Following the incident, the ship drifted out of Estonia's exclusive economic zone and into Finland's corresponding maritime zone before eventually entering Finnish territorial waters.
Finland's armed forces assessed that Ukraine was “likely” responsible for the attack, according to media reports.
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