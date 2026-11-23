Estonia Warns of More Ukrainian Drone Strikes in Baltic Sea
(MENAFN) Estonia must brace for additional Ukrainian drone operations targeting Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea, Prime Minister Kristen Michal warned on Monday, stressing the need to prepare for further incidents.
"We do need to get used to it and be prepared for it," Michal said in an interview with the public broadcaster, referring to Ukraine's attacks on Russian ships operating in the region.
The Estonian leader described such incidents as neither unexpected nor unprecedented, revealing that the government had already discussed the possibility of further attacks.
He also pointed to ongoing coordination with Finland, noting that an Estonian rescue vessel had participated in efforts to assist the Russian ship, while additional emergency vessels remained on standby.
Michal stressed that both countries must remain ready to respond to future incidents, particularly those that could result in environmental damage or pollution.
Meanwhile, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on Sunday that the drone attack on the Russian cargo vessel Sparta II stemmed from Russia's war against Ukraine and Kyiv's right to defend itself.
Tsahkna further emphasized that Estonia had not granted permission for its airspace or maritime zones to be used in attacks against Russia. He added that the incident did not represent an immediate military threat to the country.
"We do need to get used to it and be prepared for it," Michal said in an interview with the public broadcaster, referring to Ukraine's attacks on Russian ships operating in the region.
The Estonian leader described such incidents as neither unexpected nor unprecedented, revealing that the government had already discussed the possibility of further attacks.
He also pointed to ongoing coordination with Finland, noting that an Estonian rescue vessel had participated in efforts to assist the Russian ship, while additional emergency vessels remained on standby.
Michal stressed that both countries must remain ready to respond to future incidents, particularly those that could result in environmental damage or pollution.
Meanwhile, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on Sunday that the drone attack on the Russian cargo vessel Sparta II stemmed from Russia's war against Ukraine and Kyiv's right to defend itself.
Tsahkna further emphasized that Estonia had not granted permission for its airspace or maritime zones to be used in attacks against Russia. He added that the incident did not represent an immediate military threat to the country.
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