MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan has notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to UN depositary notification 2026.10.

The withdrawal is set to take effect on November 20, 2027

Under Article 127(1) of the Rome Statute, the treaty establishing the ICC, a country's withdrawal takes effect one year after the UN Secretary-General receives the relevant notification, unless a later date is specified. This means Tajikistan will remain a party to the Statute until November 20, 2027.

Tajikistan signed the Rome Statute on November 30, 1998, and ratified it in May 2000. Until Armenia joined the ICC in February 2024, Tajikistan was the only member of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) among the countries that were parties to the Statute.

The decision to withdraw follows a dispute over the ICC's request that Tajikistan arrest and surrender Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to the country in October 2025.

On March 19, 2026, ICC Pre-Trial Chamber II ruled that Tajikistan had failed to meet its obligations under the Rome Statute by not carrying out the Court's request to arrest and surrender Putin. The Chamber referred the matter to the Assembly of States Parties.

However, withdrawal from the Rome Statute does not release a country from obligations incurred while it was a party to the treaty. Under Article 127(2), withdrawal does not affect obligations to cooperate with the ICC in criminal investigations and proceedings initiated before the withdrawal takes effect. It also does not affect the continued consideration of matters that were already under review by the Court before that date.