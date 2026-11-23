MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) have discussed expanding cooperation in aviation safety, industry regulation and personnel training, the country's Civil Aviation Committee reported.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Chairwoman of Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee Saltanat Tompiyeva and AFCAC President Florent Serge Dzota and Secretary General Adefunke Adeyemi on the sidelines of the Seventh ICAO World Air Transport Conference.

The sides discussed flight safety, aviation security, environmental protection and sustainable development of the aviation sector. They also considered exchanging regulatory experience and best practices, implementing International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and recommended practices, and training aviation specialists.

The meeting also addressed the possible signing of a memorandum of cooperation between Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee and AFCAC.

According to the report, the proposed document is intended to establish a framework for partnership in flight safety, aviation security, environmental protection and personnel training. It would also provide for the exchange of expertise and the implementation of joint civil aviation initiatives.

For reference, Kazakhstan's civil aviation sector has been expanding its passenger traffic and international connectivity. In the first nine months of 2026, Kazakh airlines carried 12.4 million passengers, while the country's international route network covered 31 countries and 137 destinations. During the same period, domestic and foreign carriers launched 24 new routes.

In 2025, Kazakhstan's aircraft fleet comprised 109 planes. Air connectivity was maintained with 30 countries through 135 international routes, with a total frequency of 626 flights per week. According to the results of an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) audit, Kazakhstan achieved a 95.7% compliance rate with international aviation safety standards.

The country's airports handled 31.8 million passengers and 173,300 tonnes of cargo in 2025. Five Kazakh airlines operated domestic services across 56 routes. The government also subsidized 23 routes serving remote regions, carrying around 520,000 passengers.

Kazakhstan is also developing a civil aviation master plan through 2050 in cooperation with ICAO, aimed at guiding the sector's modernization and strengthening its international position.