MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation played an active role in translating and publishing Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's book "Neutrality of Turkmenistan – A Bright Path to Peace and Trust" in Azerbaijani, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova made the remarks at the presentation of the Azerbaijani-language edition of the book in Baku, as Trend 's correspondent reports.

According to her, publishing the book in Azerbaijani is particularly crucial for strengthening historical, spiritual and cultural ties among Turkic peoples. She noted that the foundation attaches particular importance to developing cooperation with Turkmenistan in preserving and promoting their shared cultural heritage.

Raimkulova said the foundation had published around 60 books over the past two years. These include a collection of poems by Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Pyragy titled "I Am in Love," published in Turkmen and Azerbaijani, as well as "The Wisdom of Reason," a scholarly work by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the National Leader of the Turkmen People.

She also noted that Turkmenistan joined the foundation as an observer state in 2025. The organization is currently working with Turkmen specialists to prepare materials on the country's rich folklore heritage for a multilingual anthology of Turkic folklore.

Among the foundation's other projects, Raimkulova highlighted the preparation of a multilingual catalog titled "The Cultural Code of the Turkic World," featuring 70 examples of tangible and intangible cultural heritage from seven countries, as well as efforts to expand cooperation in music.

In particular, the first Congress of Composers of the Turkic World was held in Baku in September this year. One of its outcomes was the establishment of the Union of Composers of the Turkic World.