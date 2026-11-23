MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Planned Production Capability Expansion, up to 10,000 Tons Per Year, Expected to Support Capital-Light Approach to Becoming a Leading Water Treatment GAC Supplier

CORSICANA, Texas, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (NYSE American: BCHT) (TSX: BCHT) (“Birchtech” or the“Company”), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced a high-grade granular activated carbon (GAC) supply agreement with a preferred activated carbon producer, positioning Birchtech to become a leading supplier of GAC for the treatment of drinking water nationally.

Under the agreement, Birchtech is expected to source high-grade GAC, produced for the treatment of drinking water treatment, to supply water utilities beginning in early 2027, at an initial 2,000 tons per year. Planned capacity expansions at the partner's production facility are expected to increase available volume to up to 10,000 tons per year by approximately 2030.

This new agreement, which supersedes the Company's previously announced October 2024 feedstock supply agreement, supports Birchtech's complete water treatment offering. This includes Rapid Small-Scale Column Testing (RSSCT) for media selection, GAC supply, media changeout services and, in the future, carbon reactivation through the Company's proprietary Carbon Rejuvenation® process. As active members of national water industry groups, including the American Water Works Association (AWWA), National Rural Water Association (NRWA), and Rural Water Associations for several states, Birchtech is focused on serving utilities of all sizes across the vast water industry.

Management Commentary

Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of Birchtech, said:“Demand for granular activated carbon is expected to grow significantly as more than 66,000 U.S. public water systems monitor for PFAS under the EPA's drinking water rule.

“This agreement gives Birchtech a clear path to scale our water business without the capital expenditures required to build a GAC manufacturing facility, allowing us to focus on direct sales efforts to established water utility relationships in the near-term, all with the confidence of a robust supply chain backing up our national sales efforts. As demand for GAC continues to grow amidst a tight supply environment, we are well positioned to deliver highly effective, affordable treatment solutions, across the water treatment industry,” concluded MacPherson.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (NYSE American: BCHT) (TSX: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and SEA disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on removing contaminants, including 'forever chemicals' such as PFAS, from potable water and industrial wastewater. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain“forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech's water treatment business and its anticipated position as a leading national supplier of GAC for treatment of drinking water; expected sourcing of GAC at an initial 2,000 tons per year beginning in early 2027 and anticipated increases in available supply to up to 10,000 tons per year by approximately 2030 through planned capacity expansions at the supplier's facility; the Company's ability to scale its water business without capital investment in GAC manufacturing capacity; and the development of the Company's Carbon Rejuvenation® facility. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

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