







Mr. Montero brings an unusually broad perspective to dispute resolution, having represented insurance carriers and corporate defendants early in his career before transitioning to representing plaintiffs in catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death litigation. He has tried hundreds of cases before state and federal juries, as well as numerous nonjury trials, in matters involving aviation accidents, products liability, negligent security, construction accidents, traumatic brain injuries and other complex civil disputes.

A Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Civil Mediator, Mr. Montero has mediated hundreds of civil disputes and also serves as an arbitrator. His approach draws on extensive trial experience, careful evaluation of legal and evidentiary issues, and an appreciation for the financial and emotional costs of prolonged litigation.

To schedule a mediation or arbitration with Mr. Montero, visit his online calendar or contact case manager Maritza Umeres at (800) 264-2622.

Mr. Montero is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) and a Board-Certified Civil Trial Advocate through the National Board of Trial Advocacy. He founded Broward County's first multilingual law firm in 1989 and is fluent in Spanish and Italian, allowing him to work directly with a diverse range of litigants.

Beyond his legal practice, he teaches trial advocacy as an adjunct professor at St. Thomas University College of Law and has been active in numerous professional and community organizations. He has been a mentor for Take Stock in Children in the Broward County public schools. He is a past president of the Broward County Hispanic Bar Association and has served in leadership roles with the Brain Injury Association of Florida, Hispanic Unity of Florida and Light of the World Clinic. In 2026 he was named entrepreneur of the year by Hispanic Unity of Florida.

Mr. Montero earned his undergraduate degree from Loyola University Chicago and his law degree from the University of Illinois Chicago. He is admitted to practice in Florida and Illinois.

Mr. Montero's office is located conveniently across the street from the Broward County Circuit Court at 100 SE 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is available for in-person mediations before and during trial.

About Upchurch Watson White & Max

Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group is a nationally recognized mediation firm providing alternative dispute resolution services through a panel of experienced neutrals. The firm handles a broad range of civil disputes, including personal injury, construction, commercial, insurance and other complex matters. On the Web: uww-adr.com