Moleculin Reports 32% Blinded Remission Rate In Post-Venetoclax AML Subjects In Pivotal MIRACLE Trial Randomized Results On Track For First Quarter Of 2027
|Preliminary as of November 9, 2026
| Blinded update (includes control arm)
| Subjects
|Difficult to Treat
| CR
| CRc
|Post- venetoclax
|Adverse mutations
|July 31, 2026
|62
|48% (30 of 62)
|50% (31 of 62)
|24
|%
|37
|%
|Current
|90
|52% (47 of 90)
|47% (42 of 90)
|23% (21 of 90)
|36% (32 of 90)
|Subsets of Current Data:
|Post-venetoclax (with or without adverse mutations)
|47
|100% (47 of 47)
|43% (20 of 47)
|19% (9 of 47)
|32% (15 of 47)
|Excluding post-venetoclax and adverse mutation
|21
|0
|%
|0
|%
|43% (9 of 21)
|52% (11 of 21)
Adverse mutations: ELN 2022 adverse-risk mutation recorded at diagnosis, as a share of all subjects in each group; gene-based only. Five of the 90 subjects have a pending or unavailable diagnosis mutation result and are counted as having no adverse mutation. Post-venetoclax = any prior venetoclax-containing regimen.
Blinded rates have been essentially unchanged since the last update in July. Enrollment shifted toward the United States, with 10 of the 12 U.S. subjects enrolled after July. In all, Part A enrolled subjects at 22 sites in 7 countries.
Part A Subject Characteristics
All response rates in this release use the full randomized population as the denominator. The median age was 66 years (range 21 to 80), and 64 of the 90 subjects (71%) were over the age of 60. Nineteen subjects (21%) carried a TP53 mutation at diagnosis. Because this preliminary analysis, collected as of November 9, 2026, is blinded, it includes subjects randomized to the control arm and cannot be used to infer the performance of either Annamycin arm, how certain factors influence the results, the differences among sites, or the distribution of responses between the Annamycin and control arms. Testing for mutations at diagnosis covered more mutations versus testing at entry with the majority of mutations, for those tested at entry, continuing. The preliminary response by mutations do not differ greatly between mutation at diagnosis versus at entry and are subject to change as data is completed and audited.
Subgroup figures are descriptive only; the trial is not powered for subgroup comparisons. Response in MIRACLE is measured after a single cycle of therapy, whereas published trials in R/R AML have generally allowed multiple cycles so as to improve complete response rates, thus comparisons with historical data should be interpreted with caution. These preliminary data have not been locked and may differ from the final efficacy and safety results.
MIRACLE Trial Progress and Next Steps
MIRACLE (Moleculin R/R AML AnnAraC Clinical Evaluation) is a pivotal Phase 2/3, global, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, adaptive-design clinical trial in which data from the Phase 2 (Part A) portion will be combined with the Phase 3 (Part B) portion for purposes of measuring its primary efficacy endpoint. Part A compares two doses of Annamycin (190 mg/m2 and 230 mg/m2) in combination with cytarabine with a control arm of cytarabine plus placebo, all with one cycle of therapy, in subjects with AML who have had a single prior induction therapy. Enrollment and treatment of all 90 Part A subjects are complete. The Company expects to report comprehensive unblinded Part A results, which will inform dose selection and the transition to Part B, in the first quarter of 2027.
Moleculin will present a poster on MIRACLE at the 2026 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, December 12–15, 2026, in New Orleans.
For more information about the MIRACLE trial, visit clinicaltrials.gov and reference identifier NCT06788756. Additionally, the clinical trial in the EU can be found on euclinicaltrials.eu and the reference identifier is 2024-518359-47-00.
Annamycin, also known by its non-proprietary name of naxtarubicin, currently has Fast Track Status and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, in addition to Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. Annamycin also benefits from composition-of-matter patent protection through 2040, with the potential to extend that protection as far as 2045. Furthermore, Annamycin has Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia from the EMA.
About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a Phase 2/3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates addressing hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. The Company's lead program, Annamycin (also known as naxtarubicin), is designed to be an efficacious and well tolerated anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms and to lack the cardiotoxicity common with currently prescribed anthracyclines. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.
The Company is conducting the MIRACLE (Moleculin R/R AML AnnAraC Clinical Evaluation) Trial (MB-108), a pivotal, adaptive design, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 trial evaluating Annamycin in combination with cytarabine (also referred to as“Ara-C”), together referred to as AnnAraC, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Following a successful Phase 1B/2 study (MB-106), with input from the FDA, the Company believes it has substantially de-risked the development pathway toward a potential approval for Annamycin for the treatment of AML. This study remains subject to appropriate future filings with potential additional feedback from the FDA and their foreign equivalents.
Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers. Moleculin also has in its pipeline a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of pathogenic viruses, as well as certain cancer indications.
For more information about the Company, please visit and connect on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the potential efficacy and safety of Annamycin and AnnAraC in R/R AML, including in subjects previously treated with venetoclax; the interpretation of the preliminary blinded data and subgroup analyses from Part A of the MIRACLE trial, and whether the unblinded results will be consistent with those data; the expected timing of the unblinding and reporting of Part A results in the first quarter of 2027; the expectation that MIRACLE will be the first randomized controlled trial to report results for post-venetoclax AML subjects; the Company's belief that it has substantially de-risked the development pathway for Annamycin; and the anticipated advancement of the MIRACLE trial toward potential registration. The preliminary data in this press release are blinded, are pooled across all three arms of the trial, including the control arm, reflect a single cycle of therapy, have not been locked and are subject to change. Blinded, pooled response rates cannot be used to infer the performance of any individual arm, and the unblinded results may differ materially from the preliminary blinded data and may not demonstrate a benefit of either Annamycin dose over the control arm. Subgroup figures are descriptive only, are based on small numbers of subjects and may not be predictive of final results. Moleculin will require significant additional financing, for which the Company has no commitments, in order to conduct its clinical trials as described in this press release, and the ability to complete such trials assumes the Company's ability to secure such financing on a timely basis. Although Moleculin believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company relies on the reports of its expert with regard to the absence of cardiotoxicity. The dataset referenced in this press release is subject to the review of the data from future subjects in its current and future clinical trials and long-term follow-up with subjects in its current trials. Moleculin has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately', 'on track' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
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