MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key preclinical IND-enabling activities, including toxicology successfully completed

Completion of key engineering manufacturing activities and substantial advancement of regulatory preparations positions Ernexa to achieve its planned IND filing timeline of Q4 2026

ERNA-101 targets platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, a devastating disease with significant unmet medical need

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancers, today announced that it is approaching a defining milestone in its development, having completed key preclinical IND-enabling activities, including toxicology and the engineering manufacturing batch for ERNA-101, with its Investigational New Drug (IND) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) remaining on track for submission before year-end 2026.

These achievements represent significant progress toward Ernexa's transition to a clinical-stage oncology company. With key preclinical and manufacturing milestones completed, the Company is finalizing its IND documentation and in preparation for its planned IND submission before year-end 2026 and anticipated first-in-human clinical study in the first half of 2027.

“We are approaching a defining milestone for Ernexa as we advance toward our first IND filing before year-end,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ernexa Therapeutics.“The successful completion of key preclinical biodistribution and toxicology studies as well as engineering manufacturing activities represents important execution across two critical components of cell therapy development. With these milestones achieved, our focus is firmly on finalizing the IND package and advancing ERNA-101 toward its first clinical study. We believe this progress positions Ernexa for a pivotal transition into clinical development and the opportunity to unlock meaningful long-term shareholder value.”

Key ERNA-101 Development Milestones:



Preclinical biodistribution and toxicology studies completed

Engineering manufacturing run completed IND submission on track for year-end 2026



About ERNA-101

ERNA-101 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell therapy made from induced pluripotent stem cell-derived mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). The cells are engineered to secrete an IL7_IL15 fusokine and are designed to home to tumors and deliver the fusokine within the tumor microenvironment to stimulate anti-tumor immune activity. ERNA-101 is initially being developed for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, an aggressive disease with limited treatment options. Ovarian cancer is the deadliest gynecologic cancer in the United States, with an estimated 21,010 new cases and 12,450 deaths expected in 2026 (American Cancer Society).

In preclinical ovarian cancer models, ERNA-101 combined with anti-PD-1 checkpoint blockade produced complete tumor regression, prolonged survival and durable protective immunity on tumor rechallenge. In biodistribution and toxicology studies, ERNA-101 localized preferentially to tumor sites and showed no ERNA-101-related toxicity at the doses evaluated. These findings support advancing ERNA-101 into clinical evaluation. The safety and efficacy of ERNA-101 have not been established in humans.

“Women facing platinum-resistant ovarian cancer urgently need new treatment options,” Luther added.“Our mission is to translate the science behind ERNA-101 into a potential new therapeutic approach for these patients. With our first IND submission now in sight, we are entering an important new phase for Ernexa, our shareholders and, most importantly, the patients we hope to serve.”

Following the planned IND submission, and subject to FDA clearance, Ernexa intends to initiate its first-in-human clinical study of ERNA-101.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancers. Ernexa's core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa's allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company's lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. The company's initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer, with the potential to address multiple difficult-to-treat solid tumors.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "objective," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ernexa's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: progress and possible outcomes of the Company's lead research project, ERNA-101, and future research projects. Forward-looking statements are based upon Ernexa's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Ernexa's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ernexa does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

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